Teammates Bell, Truex top Talladega qualifying

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Christopher Bell won the pole at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify on Saturday.

Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph to give JGR the front row for today's race.

JGR is coming off a win last Sunday with Kyle Busch at Bristol.

Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson qualified fifth in a Chevrolet from Hendrick Motorsports and was followed by Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing in a Toyota. Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI but driver for JGR, qualified seventh as Toyota grabbed four of the top seven starting spots.

William Byron qualified eighth for Hendrick and was followed by Bubba Wallace in a Toyota and Tyler Reddick in a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing.

Joey Logano was the top qualifying Ford driver at 13th for Team Penske and defending race winner Brad Keselowski qualified 15th in a Ford for RFK Racing.

XFINITY: In Talladega, Alabama, Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway for his second victory of the season.

Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier ran out of gas and pulled out of traffic. Gragson had to work the No. 9 Chevrolet all over the wide Alabama superspeedway to hold off traffic and deny Earnhardt his first career victory.

Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, started from the pole in the No. 3 Chevrolet. His runner-up finish was a career-best.

AJ Allmendinger finished third for Kaulig Racing and earned a $100,000 bonus as the highest-finishing eligible driver in Xfinity-sponsored program. He was followed by teammate Landon Cassill as Chevrolet drivers took the top four spots and 18 of the top 25.

“This JR Motorsports team, they never quit,” Gragson said. “We had four really fast cars. Came down to fuel strategy and there was one point where I was like 'Oh man, I can't get up there, we just don't have the car fast enough.' But you know, we never quit.”

Gragson is scheduled to run the Cup race today for Beard Motorsports but desperately wanted to head to Talladega Boulevard, the party strip in the infield notorious for its debauchery. The Talladega infield parties had been on pause the last two years because of the pandemic and only resumed this weekend.

“Talladega Boulevard sounds a lot better right now,” Gragson said. “We're going to have some fun. Let's go celebrate, maybe get some (Mardi Gras) beads and maybe we'll have some fun tonight.”

NHRA: In Baytown, Texas, Steve Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying at the NHRA SpringNationals, moving past Brittany Force at Houston Raceway Park.

Torrence had a 3.693-second run at 323.66 mph for his first No. 1 of the season and 32nd overall. TRon Capps topped the Funny Car field, Camrie Caruso was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Karen Stoffer led the Pro Stock Motorcycle ladder.