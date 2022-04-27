Shootout to set pole for Indy 500

Roger Penske has tweaked qualifying for next month's Indianapolis 500 to add a shootout that will determine the first four starting rows for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Penske told The Associated Press the tweaks will create a high-pressure atmosphere on the second day of qualifying.

“We're going to have all 33 qualify on Saturday and then come back on Sunday, and take two hours at the best time of the day and send the top 12 out and then the top six,” Penske told AP before Tuesday's announcement. “I really want to do this, we already do it at other races.

“To have Joe Blow, who is 33rd, get beat by Julian Blow – if you think about it, doing it this way, we're really going to be able to promote it and it's going to be a very tense two hours.”

IndyCar most recently has used a “Fast Nine” format at the Indy 500 to determine the first three starting rows. The new format will set positions 13-33 on May 21, the first day of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The second day will feature the fastest 12 drivers all posting a four-lap average for the pole. The field will be cut to six for a “Fast Six” that will determine the first two rows and the ultimate pole winner. It will air live on NBC.

The pole-sitter will receive $100,000 and 12 points in the IndyCar standings. Points will be awarded in decreasing one-point increments for the top 12.

Meme gets Hamlin in trouble

NASCAR on Tuesday ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted an anti-Asian meme from the TV comedy “Family Guy” to criticize Kyle Larson's driving on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.

Hamlin deleted the tweet Monday and apologized.

“I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments,” he wrote. “It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong.”

Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan and fields two cars supported by the Japanese automaker – one driven by Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level.

Hamlin is also good friends with Larson, the reigning Cup Series champion who was suspended by NASCAR almost all of the 2020 season for using a racial slur during an online race. He is half-Japanese.