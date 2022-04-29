Exec excited for return of full house at Indy 500

The theme for this year's running of the Indianapolis 500, the 106th in the history of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, is “Back Home Again.”

The slogan is of course a reference to the iconic song “(Back Home Again in) Indiana,” but for organizers of the event it also fits because this year the race is back at full throttle. After two years of attendance restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic – no fans in 2020 and 40% capacity in 2021 – the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be full this year.

“When you have an opportunity to open up your gates and let as many people come in as want to come in, it's really special,” IMS president Doug Boles said.

“I'm just looking forward to the gates opening and everybody getting to come in and not worrying that they have a mask on or that they stay separated. ... Just seeing smiling faces, families, generations of families that have been coming to the Indy 500, that's what I can't wait to see the most.”

Boles visited Parkview Field on Thursday night as part of a statewide tour that took him to South Bend, Kokomo and Warsaw earlier in the day and will hit the southern half of the state in the coming days.

Along with Boles came an authentic IndyCar vehicle, situated on the concourse at Thursday's TinCaps game against the Dayton Dragons, giving fans a chance to pose for pictures with it. Boles threw out the first pitch, as well.

He joked he would move up to halfway between home plate and the mound so he didn't bounce his pitch.

“The Indianapolis 500 is really an Indiana asset, not an Indianapolis asset,” the Boles said. “For me, it's really getting around the state, just reminding people, when we're Hoosiers, one of the greatest days of the year is that cusp of summer when the Indy 500 takes place and it wouldn't be celebrating 106 years without folks in Fort Wayne and all around the state.”

Fans in attendance at the TinCaps game also had a chance to win a four-pack of tickets to the race's qualifying, which will take place May 21-22 in advance of the race May 29.

Qualifying will run differently this year with a shootout to determine the first four starting rows.

“Qualifying is one of those weekends that's really special, a lot of activity and it's really fast racing,” Boles said.

“Now this year having 12 cars qualify to run again Sunday for the top four rows in pole position, I think it'll make Saturday more exciting and Sunday more exciting, too.”

