Buescher to start at the front for 1st time

DOVER, Del. – Chris Buescher was the surprise pole winner Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 160.149 mph to win his first career top spot.

The RFK Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin, ordered this week by NASCAR to begin sensitivity training after he posted an anti-Asian meme.

“Pretty cool of RFK to get our first pole,” Buescher said. “It's a pretty cool start for us.”

Buescher also earned the first pole for RFK Racing in the No. 17 Ford. Brad Keselowski left Team Penske in November for an ownership stake in Jack Roush's organization, forging a new partnership. Keselowski and Buescher opened strong for RFK Racing when they won the 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway in February.

It's been a bit of a rough ride over the past two months.

Keselowski was rocked last month with crushing penalties for illegal modifications made to his Ford and Buescher hasn't finished better than 15th in his any of his last four races.

Buescher has only one career win over 232 career Cup starts.

“It's been a long time coming,” Buescher said. “We're slowly and steadily building up through the season. It's not the race. We have a lot of laps left to go. But a heck of a start.”

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for Hendrick Motorsports start third and fourth in Chevrolets. Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five for today's race on the mile concrete track.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, shrugged off a messy week to go 159.744 mph in the No. 11 Toyota and starts second. Hamlin posted an anti-Asian meme from the television comedy “Family Guy” that criticized Kyle Larson's driving on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.

Hamlin deleted the tweet Monday night and apologized.

“I think if you historically look back to my performance to distraction, it correlates to a pretty good weekend,” Hamlin said. “I'd probably bet on us if I were you.”

Berry dominates in Xfinity win

Josh Berry led a dominant outing for JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway and raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season on Saturday.

Berry had tears in his eyes and hoisted his daughter in the air after he took the checkered flag in the No. 8 Chevrolet for his third career Xfinity win in 39 starts. Berry finished second in last year's Dover race.

“We were there when it counted, man,” Berry said.

JR Motorsports put four drivers in the top five on the one-mile concrete track. Justin Allgaier was second, Noah Gragson was fourth and 18-year-old Sam Mayer was fifth.

Ty Gibbs interrupted the JR Motorsports run with a third-place finish. Allgaier has nine consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including two wins. He led a race-high 67 laps.

“It's big for our company,” Gragson said. “Four cars in the top five is really big for us.”

Gragson also won his fifth career $100,000 bonus as the highest-finishing eligible driver in the Xfinity-sponsored program. Gragson, who won last week's triple overtime race at Talladega, said he'd divide his share with his race team.

Pole sitter Brandon Jones finished seventh. AJ Allmendinger, who finished sixth and has a top-10 finish in every race this season, leads the standings by 43 points over Gibbs.

“Not a lot of chaos out there, which is making my life a little easier this week,” Gibbs said.