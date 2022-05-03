Rahal furious at 'punk' Grosjean

LEEDS, Ala. – The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.

Grosjean has romanced his way through IndyCar since last year, when he chose to race in the United States once recovered from the fiery crash that nearly killed him in a spectacular Formula One wreck. His scarred hands were part of a comeback story that wooed Americans already familiar with the Frenchman's F1 career through Netflix.

Winless in 10 seasons, Grosjean was suspended one race a decade ago for his role in a crash and struggled through five unsatisfying seasons with American team, Haas. Then he narrowly escaped burning to death when he freed himself from fiery wreckage with two races remaining in his F1 career.

An IndyCar community with an insatiable thirst for new stars embraced Grosjean as its own supernova.

Grosjean won most popular driver in an offseason fan survey after just one year in IndyCar, and he now drives for one of IndyCar's biggest teams. He's running the full schedule with Andretti Autosport, will make his Indianapolis 500 debut this month.

Though he's made some costly on-track mistakes along the way – he misjudged Portland's first turn in September, ran over the back of Takuma Sato at St. Pete in February – nothing caused as dramatic an outburst as his run-in Sunday with Rahal in the final laps at Barber. The two were battling for seventh and Rahal felt he gave Grosjean enough room for a fair race for position. Instead, he alleged Grosjean intentionally hit him and then took it a step further in referencing Grosjean's time in F1.

“Another driver in the series told me 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks' and that's kind of been his reputation his whole career in Europe,” Rahal said. “We're learning his reputation quickly here. To me, if race control doesn't want to do anything, then they're not going to do anything. But when we go and punt him, they better not do anything to me, when in the past, I've been penalized for a lot less than that.”

Grosjean acknowledged he had contact with Rahal but didn't seem concerned with what he deemed “good racing.”

“It's wheel-to-wheel racing,” he said. “I think it's just hard racing.”

It's the second prolific incident Rahal has had with an Andretti driver through only four races. Rahal and Helio Castroneves were wrecked in March at Texas Motor Speedway by Devlin DeFrancesco, a rookie for Andretti who was penalized by IndyCar for the incident.

But the reaction after the crash was muted compared to Rahal's rage at Grosjean. Rahal called him a “punk” over his radio while alleging Grosjean deliberately crashed into him.

Rahal vowed to race Grosjean the same way, a threat that may loom large over IndyCar as it heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the biggest month of its year.