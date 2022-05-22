VeeKay, O'Ward fastest in Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain held off long enough on Saturday to complete the first round of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on a soupy day that still produced eye-popping speeds not seen in 26 years at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rinus VeeKay and Pato O'Ward, a pair of young new stars, posted blistering qualifying averages of over 233 mph in a flex of Chevrolet horsepower. NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson qualified for his first Indy 500, and his Chip Ganassi Racing team showed it might be the strongest organization at Indy right now.

Meanwhile, Andretti Autosport had a terrible day. And Team Penske got bit by the weather when it pulled Scott McLaughlin's qualifying time late Saturday afternoon and sent him back out to try to crack the top 12. McLaughlin was 15th on the board when his time was forfeited; the New Zealander went even slower and dropped to 26th.

“Well this place just kicked (me) in the privates – ah well,” McLaughlin posted on social media.

Penske teammate Josef Newgarden followed McLaughlin out for his own attempt to make the top 12, but his run was halted when lightning flashed. It was the second lightning stoppage of the day, and the rain followed minutes later. IndyCar called it a day about 70 minutes short of the scheduled completion.

Only spots 13 through 33 were locked in Saturday, and the top 12 return today for a shootout for the pole. The fight for the front row will be VeeKay and O'Ward, who posted the third and fifth fastest four-lap qualifying averages in track history, then Felix Rosenqvist as Chevrolet swept the top three spots.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou was fourth fastest as Ganassi advanced its entire five-car fleet into today's action. Tony Kanaan was fifth, Johnson was sixth, Marcus Ericsson was eighth and Scott Dixon was 10th for the Honda-powered team.

Ed Carpenter was sixth fastest in qualifying as he and Will Power (11th) completed the Chevrolet group.

Honda advanced seven drivers to today as the Ganassi group was joined by Romain Grosjean, the only Andretti driver to make the top 12, and two-time winner Takuma Sato.

Spots seven through 12 for the May 29 race will be determined in another qualifying round, then following a break, a “Fast Six” shootout will set the first two rows of the 106th running of the Indy 500.

XFINITY: In Fort Worth, Texas, Cup regular Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps after a two-car pass, giving second-year team Big Machine Racing its first victory and ending a three-race streak in which three different JR Motorsports drivers took the checkered flag. Reddick finished 1.8 seconds ahead of William Byron.

TRUCKS: In Fort Worth, Texas, Stewart Friesen muscled his way past Christian Eckes in overtime Friday night to win at Texas Motor Speedway for his first NASCAR trucks victory of the season.

FORMULA ONE: In Montmelo, Spain, championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.750 seconds around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. He dropped Verstappen in a Red Bull to second by a margin of 0.323 seconds as Leclerc won his fourth pole of the season and 13th of his career.