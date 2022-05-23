Blaney holds off Hamlin to win All-Star event

FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Blaney needed two extra laps after thinking he had already won the NASCAR All-Star race and $1 million, staying in front through a green-white-checkered finish after a caution came out just yards before he got to the line the first time.

Blaney's crew was already celebrating the victory in the pit, and the driver had already lowered the window net of his No. 12 Ford after crossing the start-finish line.

“Everybody thought the race was over,” said Blaney, who then had to gather himself and get the window net back in position to finish the race.

The All-Star race has to finish on a green flag, and the caution flag initially came out just before Blaney had crossed the line because Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slammed into the outside wall going into the backstretch.

Pushed by his Penske teammate Austin Cindric on the restart, Blaney was able to stay in front and hold off Denny Hamlin, who finished 0.266 seconds behind.

Cindric was third and Joey Logano, another Team Penske driver, was fourth. Daniel Suarez, who got into the main event like Stenhouse through a 16-car open qualifier earlier in the day, finished fifth.

Former NASCAR All-Star winners Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson all crashed out in the second stage.

Busch, the polesitter and 2017 winner, was leading when he had a flat right rear tire coming out of the fourth turn on lap 48 late in the second stage. He was slowing and going toward the bottom of the frontstretch when he was hit from behind by Ross Chastain, who was going about 185 mph.

Chastain's No. 1 car went almost all the way on its left side after the rattling collision, before dropping back on all four tires and then careening toward the outside of the track and into 2020 All-Star winner Elliott.

FORMULA ONE: In Montmeló, Spain, Max Verstappen reclaimed the Formula One points lead as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc's Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.

Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez to get his fourth victory of the season, however. Pérez was leading the race after Leclerc had abandoned when his team told him to let Verstappen pass on Lap 49 of 66.

The reigning Formula One champion went from minimizing damage Sunday to winning the race and reclaiming the points lead.

“Not an easy start to the race, but we turned it around,” Verstappen said after his fourth win of the season.

Then the Dutchman thanked Pérez, who might have won himself but settled for second when Red Bull issued team orders.

“He is a great teammate,” Verstappen said.

Pérez took over the lead after Leclerc, who started from the pole and led the first 27 laps, lost power. But with 17 laps remaining, Red Bull told him to get out of Verstappen's way.

“It's unfair but OK,” said Pérez, who was denied the ability to race for his third career F1 victory.

The stakes were too high for Red Bull and Verstappen, who trailed Leclerc by 19 points ahead of the race but now holds a six-point advantage in defense of his first world championship.

Pérez, who registered the fastest lap in Sunday's race, is third in the standings and 19 points behind Leclerc.

Leclerc, meanwhile, had a terrific start and easily cleared Verstappen and controlled the race until Lap 27 when his engine lost power.