Hamlin on pole for 600-miler

CONCORD, N.C. – If Kyle Larson hopes to repeat as Coca-Cola 600 champion, he'll have to do so starting from the back of the field – and chase down some Toyotas along the way.

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole today for NASCAR's longest race while Larson, the defending Cup Series champion, will begin 36th after crashing in practice.

Hamlin turned a lap of 183.68 mph for his first pole of the year and the 34th of his Cup Series career. Hamlin was also on the pole for the 2013 Coca-Cola 600 but has never won at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Toyotas claimed the top four spots in qualifying.

Kurt Busch, who won the last Cup race at Kansas, will start alongside Hamlin on the front row for the sold out Coca-Cola 600. They will be followed on the second row by Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch. William Byron rounds out the top five.

“I've had such fast cars here,” Hamlin said. “I've had crazy luck over the years here and there are mistakes that I have made that have kept us from winning. Man, I just really want to get this one.”

Larson, the pre-race favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, hit the wall 10 laps into the practice session.

Larson's crew planned to fix the No. 5 Chevy rather than going to a backup car.

XFINITY: In Concord, North Carolina, Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds. Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire. Ty Gibbs finished in second place, and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third.

TRUCKS: In Concord, North Carolina, Ross Chastain, who led for just four laps, got an assist from Grant Enfinger on the final lap to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in double overtime on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Trucks Series victory.

Enfinger finished second, John Hunter Nemechek third, Grant Eckes came in fourth and Zane Smith, who won Stage 1, was fifth.

FORMULA ONE: In Monaco, Charles Leclerc positioned himself to reclaim the Formula One points lead from reigning champion Max Verstappen by winning the pole for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc was already atop the leader board Saturday when a crash by Sergio Perez stopped the session with about 30 seconds remaining. Perez had spun his Red Bull and was blocking the course, and Carlos Sainz Jr. saw him too late to avoid hitting Perez.

Despite the contact with Perez, Sainz qualified second as Ferrari locked out the front row for today's race. Verstappen will start fourth alongside Perez, who was third-fastest before his late spin.