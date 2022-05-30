Ferrari's error opens door for Red Bull driver Perez

MONACO – Red Bull denied Sergio Perez a chance to race for the win in Spain with team orders that left the Mexican star unsettled.

Assured that he'd be allowed to race for wins this season, Perez moved on to the Monaco Grand Prix with Red Bull's decision in his rearview mirror. Then he scored his first Formula One victory of the season.

Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.

The third win of Perez's career came after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari that cost polesitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit. Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the standings.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari, and Verstappen was third for Red Bull. But Ferrari protested both Perez's win and Verstappen's finish, alleging the Red Bull drivers failed to stay to the right of the yellow line at pit exit following their stops.

“We made the protest because we believe it was right to seek clarification,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said.

The FIA race stewards later dismissed both Ferrari protests.

Verstappen has a nine-point lead over Leclerc in the standings; Leclerc has two wins this season, Verstappen and Perez have combined for five victories as Red Bull and Ferrari have claimed all seven races.

The win on the slick city streets of Monaco went to Verstappen's teammate just one week after Perez was ordered to cede the lead to Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc had dropped out of the race with an engine failure, and Red Bull chose to capitalize by manipulating the finish to get Verstappen the win in Spain.

The team promised Perez he'd be allowed to race for wins and held its word Sunday.

“You dream of winning this, and after your home race, there is no place more special to win,” Perez said after waving the Mexican flag. He is third in the standings and only six points behind Leclerc.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner patted Perez on the back as he walked alongside him. Perez is in a contract year and both Red Bull and Perez have said discussions on an extension would ramp up over the summer months.

Perez is the first Mexican driver to win Monaco.

“It's a massive day for myself and my country. I am very happy. I was wearing a Pedro Rodriguez helmet,” Perez said. “I am sure he was looking down on me and hopefully he would be very proud. I'm the only Mexican or Latin-American driver on the grid. It just shows how difficult it is for us to make it into the sport.”

Rodriguez, a Mexican driver who won two F1 races, died in 1971.

Verstappen celebrated with Perez, whom he considers the best teammate of his career. Verstappen told Perez after the race that the win “might help, just a little bit,” in Perez's contract talks.

Leclerc led from the pole and screamed in rage when told to pit for a second tire change on Lap 22 – at the same time as Sainz. His engineer realized the mistake and yelled “stay out!” but it was too late and Leclerc returned to the track in fourth.