Runner-up O'Ward falls short 2nd straight year

INDIANAPOLIS – Pato O'Ward stood crestfallen for another year on pit road as a second straight potential Indianapolis 500 victory fell just out of reach. O'Ward had Marcus Ericsson in sight but failed after 12 minutes on pit road to figure out how to get the jump off the final restart on the Indy 500 champion.

The centerpiece of Arrow McLaren SP gave it his best shot, and it still wasn't enough to get a victory.

“I really don't think I could have done it much better,” O'Ward said. “I think I did everything in my power pretty much perfectly in order to position ourselves to get it.”

Pretty much perfect at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just as not as impeccable a final sprint to the checkered flag as Ericsson's run.

O'Ward finished second in the Indy 500 on Sunday, perhaps a crushing feeling for the Mexican driver but the high point in a stout race for McLaren. Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth – and was the second-best Swede behind Ericsson – and two-time Indy 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya was 11th.

Not a bad showing in the first Indy 500 for McLaren with majority ownership of the race team.

“Doesn't get much closer,” said Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing. “If you would say coming into the race would you take a second, a fourth and an 11th, then you'd say yes. But sitting here right now feels a bit disappointing. But the team did a great job.”

O'Ward, a 23-year-old budding star, finished fourth in last year's Indy 500 and felt for another year he simply didn't have enough speed to catch the winner; Ericsson on Sunday, Helio Castroneves in 2021. O'Ward is in his third season driving the No. 5 for Arrow McLaren and is considered a championship contender. O'Ward and McLaren announced a contract extension through the 2025 season that included a McLaren for his personal use and potential opportunities for McLaren's Formula One team.

Sure, a McLaren is nice. But he sure would have liked to add the Borg-Warner trophy to his collection.

“I sure as hell will do everything in my power to find more. We need to do a better job and just be better,” O'Ward said.

O'Ward and Rosenqvist also gave Chevrolet its best finishes in a race where Honda placed six cars in the top 10 (including the winner).