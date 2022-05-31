NASCAR'S longest race chaotic, goes to Hamlin

CONCORD, N.C. – The Coca-Cola 600 was many things – excruciatingly long, wildly unpredictable and perhaps above all else, immensely entertaining.

It was, as William Byron described after getting caught up in a 12-car crash, “chaos out there.”

In race that took 5 hours, 13 minutes to complete and included 18 cautions and 17 cars finishing in the garage in various states of disrepair.

Denny Hamlin ultimately won the longest race in NASCAR history (619.5 miles) by beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch to the finish line by 0.014 seconds in double overtime.

Things were so insane at one point that Fox Sports racing analyst and longtime Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer exclaimed, “This is the wildest and craziest 600 that has ever happened!”

And he was right.

Few cars escaped the race unscathed, with Kyle Larson, Busch and Bubba Wallace among the many who simply got sideways while racing alone and spun out, often times ending up harmlessly in the infield turf and drawing a yellow flag.

Others weren't as fortunate.

Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford flipped five times before landing on its hood. Safety crews had to carefully to flip his car over before Buescher could climb out of the vehicle. He walked away sore but relatively unscathed.

“Thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back,” Buescher said. “It was nice to be able to get out. The blood is rushing to your head a little bit.”

And that wasn't even the craziest wreck of the night.

Ryan Blaney, got too low on the apron at the bottom of the track on lap 192 and spun to the right, heading up the track where he collected 11 other cars in the melee and ended the night for Brad Keselowski, Wallace, Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott, whose mangled cars were taken behind the pit wall.

The most costly wreck, at least for defending race champion Larson, came when Chase Briscoe crashed with two laps to go while trying to take the lead from him, setting up overtime and adding to the madness.

Larson, who appeared on the verge of becoming the first driver to repeat as champion of the Coca-Cola 600 since Jimmie Johnson in 2005, then got caught up in a wreck a few minutes later when Austin Dillon raced up from behind and went four wide for the lead. Larson nipped Dillon, causing another multicar collision and extending the race even further.

Hamlin made it through the carnage without a nick and held off Kyle Busch on the second restart for the win.