Newgarden wins pole for 3rd time at Detroit GP

DETROIT – Josef Newgarden became the seventh different pole winner through seven IndyCar qualifying sessions this season when he put Team Penske at the front for today's final Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

Newgarden won the pole on the temporary street course for the third time in his career as time expired on Saturday's qualifying session. The American started from the pole at Belle Isle a year ago and led 67 of the 70 laps in a dominating run that appeared to be headed toward Newgarden's first win of the season.

Instead, a late caution caused a final restart, and Pato O'Ward drove through the field over the final seven laps to snatch his first victory of the season; Newgarden finished second.

“I've been here before, we did this last year and fell short,” Newgarden said. “We've got to be really focused on the race and how we're going to get to the end and finish it off.”

Today's race is the final Detroit Grand Prix to be run on Belle Isle; Roger Penske's promotion group is returning it to a downtown Detroit race, where it started in 1982, next season.

Newgarden, who won his 16th pole, is IndyCar's only two-time winner this season. He was a disappointing 13th in last week's Indianapolis 500.

Takuma Sato qualified second for Dale Coyne Racing and was followed by Meyer Shank Racing teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud.

O'Ward qualified fifth for Arrow McLaren SP and 20-year-old rookie David Malukas was sixth for Coyne.

Honda, the Indy 500 winning engine maker, had four cars in the Fast Six of Saturday's qualifying. Chevrolet had just two representatives, but claimed the pole with Newgarden.

NASCAR: In Madison, Illinois, Chase Briscoe finally has a pole to go with his first NASCAR Cup Series victory earlier this season.

The second-year driver for Stewart-Haas Racing drove through a bobble at the end of the backstretch and turned a lap of 138.274 mph to himself the best starting spot for the first time in his 51st career start.

Austin Cindric gave Ford the front row with a lap of 137.775 mph for Team Penske. Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick will start in the second row. Blaney rounded out the top five in qualifying.

XFINITY: In Portland, Oregon, road-course ace AJ Allmendinger survived the NASCAR Xfinity Series' wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory. Allmendinger raced to his Xfinity-record eighth victory on a road course and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider.

The 75-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.97-mile permanent road started in heavy rain.

TRUCKS: In Madison, Illinois, Corey Heim got the caution flag he needed with three laps to go in the NASCAR Truck Series race. Then he got another one to end it with him in front.

Heim got the bottom lane for the final green-white-checkered restart, held off teammate Chandler Smith to start the two-lap sprint around World Wide Technology Raceway, then put some distance on hard-luck Christian Eckes when a heavy wreck behind them ended the race with the leaders on the back stretch.

NHRA: In Epping, New Hampshire, Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying position for Tony Stewart Racing at the NHRA New England Nationals. Steve Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, and Dallas Glenn topped the Pro Stock field.