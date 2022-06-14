Rory Ransburg has been on a tear in Fort Wayne Golf Association tournaments this year, winning the last three, but he talked Monday about his success with a healthy amount of modesty.
“Golf is one of those games that nothing is ever going perfect all the time, so you’ve just got to kind of plug along,” said Ransburg, 43. “You try to make some pars and when you get a chance to make some birdies, try to make those – just try to keep it simple.”
Ransburg, a former East Noble and University of Indianapolis player, has been among the FWGA’s elite players since joining it in 2019. He’s won 9 of 17 tournaments, none bigger than the three-day City Championship last August at Brookwood Golf Club, where he finished at 11 under to edge Joe Hayden by two strokes. He came into the final round in fourth place, two strokes off the pace.
“That gave me a lot of confidence that I can stay in it and play well, when I need to play well, and actually pull through and win. I mean, the first two tournaments (this year), I was behind and put together a couple solid (final) rounds and ended up winning,” said Ransburg, who captured last weekend’s Summit City Classic by posting a two-day score of 7 under at Chestnut Hills Golf Club, bettering the runner-up, Jason Herberger, by six strokes.
“This one, I was actually leading after the first round. It was close middle of the way through (Sunday) and I just got hot on the back nine.”
Ransburg, who works for Mediacom Communications, had a one-stroke lead heading onto Chestnut Hills’ back nine, then went 5 under through the final seven holes to cement his 5-under 67 and the lopsided victory.
“I would say, so far this year, my putting has been pretty solid – for the most part,” Ransburg said. “(On Sunday), I didn’t make a whole lot of putts on the front, then lipped out a couple on 10 and 11, and then finally made one on 12 (for birdie) and that kind of got it going. I made a few coming in.
“The iron game has been good. I got new irons a couple months ago, and I’ve been getting used to those. I felt like I needed to be better on the par-3s and I had three birdies on the par-3s (Sunday), so I feel like that’s coming around. Everything’s coming together.”
Ransburg won the Hall of Fame Championship at Coyote Creek Golf Club on May 21-22, finishing at 5 under with a closing 2-under 70. He opened the final round tied for second place, two strokes back of Jordan Dawes, then completed the tournament comfortably six strokes ahead of the runners-up: Dawes, Johnny Strawser and Nick Holder.
On June 4-5, Ransburg won the Little City at McMillen Park Golf Course at 1 under. He opened the final round in fourth place, carded a 1-under 64 and wound up one stroke ahead of Chris Schweitzer and two ahead of Kevin Speith, Brady Wieland and Justin Morken.
“I’ve been swinging well,” said Ransburg, who lives in Kendallville and is a member at Cobblestone Golf Course. “I wasn’t putting together the low scores I wanted to (earlier this season), but they were still good enough. The putting kind of came along the more I played and as I practiced a little bit.”
Since Scott Pieri won three straight City Championships between 2010 and 2012, only one FWGA player has successfully defended his title in that tournament – Nick Bienz, who won in 2017 and 2018. Ransburg has to be the early favorite for this year’s event at Autumn Ridge Golf Course on Aug. 5-7.
“I’ve played there in some FWGA events, but I’ll probably try and play two or three times in July to prepare,” Ransburg said. “It just helps to be comfortable with the tee shots and the par-3s and how the greens roll, stuff like that, so you’re not just walking in and playing it blind.”