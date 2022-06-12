Rory Ransburg won his third consecutive Fort Wayne Golf Association event, firing a final-round 5-under 67 to win the Summit City Classic at Chestnut Hills Golf Club. He finished the two-day event at 7 under, six strokes better than runner-up Jason Herberger, who posted a 71 on Sunday.
Lance Hoch tied for third at 1 over with a finishing 72. And Michael Brothers was fourth at 2 over with a 70.
Previously this year, Ransburg won the two-day Hall of Fame Championship, going 5 under at Coyote Creek Golf Club at 5 under; and he finished at 1 under to capture the Little City at McMillen Park Golf Course. He won the City Championship last year at Brookwood Golf Club.