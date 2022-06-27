Make it four in a row for Rory Ransburg.
He shot a final-round 1-under 71 on Sunday at Brookwood Golf Club, capturing the championship at the Golf Garage Am Open.
He finished the two-day event at 8 under, giving him victories in four consecutive 2022 Fort Wayne Golf Association events. He also won the Summit City Classic, the Hall of Fame Championship, and the Little City, on the heels of winning the 2021 City Championship at Brookwood.
Ransburg, 43, a former East Noble and University of Indianapolis player, has won 10 of 18 events he’s entered since joining the FWGA in 2019.
He came into Sunday tied with Lance Hoch for the lead, but Hoch’s 75 dropped him to seventh place at 4 under.
Nick Holder finished second at 7 under with a closing 70. Hunter Melton was at 6 under with a 72. At 5 under were Carson Stohler (68), Mickey Belt (68) and Alex Loche (71).
auto racing
Bad weather delays Cup race
Denny Hamlin was dominating the NASCAP Cup Series race at Nashville until inclement weather forced a delay Sunday. His No. 11 Toyota had paced the field for 78 of the 139 completed laps. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell were running second, third and fifth, respectively. The race restarted late Sunday after stopping for lightning.
NHRA
Mike Salinas won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, on Sunday to take the Top Fuel points lead from Brittany Force. Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
baseball
Harper suffers broken left thumb
Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left thumb, and the Philadelphia Phillies haven’t announced a timeline for his return. Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
football
Irish frosh RB ruptures Achilles
Notre Dame incoming freshman running back Jadarian Price suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in summer workouts and is expected to miss the upcoming season, the Irish announced. Price was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, the No. 201 player in the country, per 247sports.com. The native of Denison, Texas, scored a 51-yard touchdown in the Blue-Gold Game in April.
Commitments
Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2024 recruiting class when four-star tight end Jack Larsen chose the Irish over offers from Alabama, Clemson and Florida, among others. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Larsen is the No. 173 recruit in the country and the ninth-ranked tight end, per 247sports.com. He is the fourth commitment in Notre Dame’s 2024 class, which is No. 1 in the country. …
Purdue added a commitment from Carmel defensive lineman Will Heldt, the No. 11 player in Indiana. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Heldt chose Purdue over offers from Iowa, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt, among others. He is the 10th commitment in the Boilermakers’ class, which is No. 28 in the country.
hockey
2 former K’s part of Calder Cup win
The Chicago Wolves won the Calder Cup, the championship of the Triple-A American Hockey League, and former Komets players Spencer Smallman and Stelio Mattheos were among them. The Wolves won the Cup with a 4-0 victory Saturday at Springfield, Massachusetts, to complete a 4-1 series.
soccer
Real Madrid star headed to LAFC
John Thorrington confirmed Sunday that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is joining Los Angeles FC, though the timing is uncertain. Thorrington, LAFC’s co-president and general manager, said he is hopeful Bale can arrive stateside in the next week to 10 days once all the immigration paperwork is completed. Bale will be eligible to make his LAFC debut after the secondary transfer window opens July 7.