Noah Ratner and Anthony Adams won the Sycamore Hills National Pro-Scratch, a two-day annual golf event, by finishing at 16 under. That edged runners-up Michael Davan and Sean Rowen by two strokes.
In the final round Tuesday, Ratner and Adams shot a 9-under 63. Davan and Rowen, who led after the first round, posted a 66.
The tournament utilizes a four-ball stroke-play format in which teams, including one professional and one amateur, record their best score on each hole. It was won by Eric Steger and Kenny Cook in 2020 and 2021.
Ratner and Adams pocketed $25,000. Davan and Rowen got $18,000. Eric Steger and Matt Vogt, who finished third at 11 under, including a final-round 65, got $12,000.
boxing
Fury-Joshua bout becoming reality
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever. Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team Friday, the 258MGT group said, before both parties agreed to halt communication following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
football
Chargers on rise in polls
Carroll football (4-0) is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A in both polls this week, moving up two spots in the IFCA coaches poll and one spot in the AP media poll. Warsaw (4-0) received votes in both polls. Snider (3-1) is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in both polls, falling a spot in the IFCA poll and moving up one in the AP poll. Bishop Dwenger (3-1) jumped a spot to No. 6 in the coaches poll and two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, and North Side (2-2) is tied for 10th by the AP and received votes in the coaches poll. No local Class 4A teams are ranked, although East Noble (3-1) received votes in both polls. Norwell (4-0) moved up a spot into a tie for sixth in the IFCA Class 3A rankings and jumped two spots to No. 4 in the AP rankings. Bishop Luers (2-2) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Class 2A IFCA rankings and improved one spot to No. 9 in the media poll. Eastside (2-2) received votes in both. Adams Central (4-0) remains the Class A No. 2 in both polls, but South Adams (3-1) fell three spots to No. 6 in both rankings.
Heritage coach receives honor
Heritage football coach Casey Kolkman was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after the Patriots (3-1) beat Class A No. 3 South Adams 28-27 on Friday – their first win over South Adams since 2015.
hockey
Blackhawks’
player has surgery
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe underwent cervical spine surgery, according to The Chicago Tribune, and he’s expected to recover in 10-12 weeks. McCabe, 28, played in 75 games last season.
Quebec wants
fluent captain
Several of Quebec’s major party leaders say new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French. Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault said the Habs made an “excellent choice,” describing the center as one of the team’s best players, before adding that Suzuki now has to learn French. The Canadiens announced the appointment of the 23-year-old Ontario native as the team’s captain Monday. He has played for the Canadiens for three seasons.
soccer
Fans riot in France
In Marseille, France, riot police intervened when opposing fans launched flares and fireworks at each other before kickoff of Marseille’s home game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Other sections of the home crowd egged on their Marseille counterparts, with some cheering as flares and firecrackers landed in Frankfurt’s away section.