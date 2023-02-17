The Northeast Indiana FCA will hold a fundraising banquet celebrating its 25th anniversary at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.
NE Indiana FCA invites northeastern Indiana residents to attend the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about what God is doing in the lives of coaches and athletes through FCA.
The banquet will feature Keynote Speakers, Bay Forrest, and Special Guest Tanya Crevier. Forrest is a former professional basketball player, who made his debut with the Phoenix Suns in 1977. Forrest founded Focus Ministries following his basketball career and has been in ministry for more than 30 years.
Crevier, the Special Guest, is also a former professional basketball player. She now travels the world performing her unique basketball handling show and inspiring others through her motivational messaging.
More information about the event can be found on NE Indiana FCA’s website. There is no cost to attend, and the dress is business casual.
Streams stocked with brown trout
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January.
Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
The six streams stocked included Pigeon River (Steuben/LaGrange counties), Solomon Creek (Elkhart County), Little Elkhart River (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Rowe Eden Ditch (LaGrange/Elkhart counties), Cobus Creek (Elkhart County), and Little Kankakee River (LaPorte County).
The season for harvesting trout closed Dec. 31 and will reopen April 29. Anglers can still enjoy fishing the newly stocked streams before then, but any trout caught must be released back into the water immediately.
Brown trout have the potential to live multiple years in northern Indiana trout streams. They will likely provide excellent fishing opportunities when the season reopens and will continue to do so annually.
Anglers 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. Learn more about purchasing a fishing license at on.IN.gov/huntfishlicenseretailers.
JG calling for more recreation experiences
Fishing and hunting are enjoyed by young and old, male and female, but that is not the only pastime for residents of northeast Indiana. Bird watching, hiking, camping, and all manner of sports activities are done daily. The Journal Gazette would like to showcase all manner of recreational activities on the weekly Recreation page.
The Journal Gazette’s Outdoors Experience feature lends a forum for readers to share their love of all things outdoors, or indoors, with their neighbors.
If you have an outdoor experience you’d like to share, email your stories and photos to The Journal Gazette at jgsports@jg.net. Please provide full names, ages, hometowns, type of animal and when and where caught. Photos must be jpegs.