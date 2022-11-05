Indiana Conservation Officers encourage residents to partner with the Turn In a Poacher Inc. program and help put an end to poaching.
TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources and encourages public support and involvement in catching poachers, who are thieves who steal wildlife that is public property.
According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, if Indiana residents see, hear or learn about poaching or another violation regarding fish and wildlife, they can call 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367) or go to tip.IN.gov.
Hoosiers might receive as much as a $500 reward if a tip leads to an arrest, the DNR said, and tips can remain anonymous.
Since 2017, the Turn In a Poacher program has received 1,788 tips and paid thousands of dollars in rewards for tips that have led to an arrest, according to the Indiana DNR.
“Concerned citizens are the main reason why Indiana TIP has been successful in fighting against poaching and bringing justice to those who violate fish and wildlife laws,” said Joe Cales, TIP citizens advisory board president. “Poaching affects us all.”
DNR advises of surge in avian influenza
Indiana, along with many other states, was affected by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this year.
Avian influenza declined through the summer months; however, some states have had a recent increase in wild bird deaths associated with the disease.
The state’s DNR advises hunters to be aware of a potential resurgence of avian influenza as waterfowl hunting seasons progress.
Indiana DNR partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to test hunter-harvested waterfowl for highly pathogenic avian influenza during early teal season at multiple DNR Fish & Wildlife areas, including Goose Pond, LaSalle and Jasper-Pulaski.
Symptoms of avian influenza can differ depending on the individual animal, and some animals that have the virus do not display symptoms.
Waterfowl with symptoms will often display unusual behaviors such as swimming in circles, tremors, a twisted neck, or have a general lack of coordination.
In addition, sick birds may display nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing or diarrhea.
Residents who see birds displaying these signs, or find multiple dead birds in a single area, should report the case to Indiana DNR at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.
There are several precautions hunters can use to slow the spread of avian influenza:
• Do not harvest birds that appear obviously sick or found dead
• Process birds outdoors or in a well-ventilated area
• Wear gloves and wash hands before and after handling carcasses
• Disinfect all equipment used on dead birds (e.g., knives, surfaces)
• Refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and touching your eyes during processing
• Double-bag feathers and all bird remains before disposal. Place bird remains in the inner bag and tie it closed. Dispose of gloves in the outer bag before tying it closed.
• Prevent contact between all parts of wild birds and domestic birds
• Cook meat thoroughly
To learn more about avian influenza, go to on.IN.gov/avian-flu.