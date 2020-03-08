Wrestling Warsaw grad's charge

Who says you can't go home again? For Brian Johnson, Warsaw serves dual roles. First, as his hometown, as the 2001 Warsaw Community High School graduate wore an orange and black Tigers' jersey on the basketball court.

Now,it's where Johnson plies his trade as professional wrestler Lightning Bolt Johnson and promoter of Funkdafied Wrestling Federation, which recently announced a 22-show slate for 2020. The shows start with “Madness” on Saturday at Warsaw's City-County Athletic Center.

“Wrestling's an emotion-based business,” Johnson said. “We're performing in the ring to draw emotions from fans and sell tickets. There's a reason Vince (McMahon) runs weekly (WWE television shows). You can't let emotions sit for too long. I've adapted that philosophy, so if I can keep a profitable situation going without getting over my head I'll keep going.”

Johnson is a lifelong pro wrestling fan.

“I went to my first live event in 1986 when I was four years old; Hulk Hogan vs. Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff,” he said.

Johnson's fandom never stopped even as he explored his own athletic endeavors.

When he lived in New Jersey in 2009, he happened upon a wrestling flyer featuring Demolition, his favorite tag team as a youngster.

“I thought I'd check it out,” Johnson said. “I met the promoter at the show and he ended up giving me his card and offered me a tryout. I carried that card in my pocket for years before I actually called him.”

Two years, in fact. During that call in 2011, Johnson was presented with the opportunity to start at the bottom – putting together and taking apart the wrestling ring, setting up chairs for shows as he began training as a professional wrestler.

“I studied (the promoter) and how he ran the business,” Johnson said. “It was like a free education.”

Eventually learning enough to enter a battle royal, where anywhere from 10-20 wrestlers start in the ring simultaneously with the goal of throwing other competitors over the top rope to the ground, Johnson needed ring gear –specifically, wrestling trunks.

“I just picked them up because they fit, they were my size and they were cheap,” he said.

And they had lightning bolts on them. Once his colleagues at the show saw the trunks, they gave Johnson the moniker “Lightning Bolt,” and the name stuck. His character evolved from those trunks, becoming a very electric, high-energy competitor in the ring – an extension of his playing days for the Tigers, Johnson said.

In 2013, the opportunity to move back to Warsaw presented itself. Johnson continued his career as a wrestler while dabbling as a promoter, drawing several hundred fans to shows in November 2013 and March 2014.

“We just started running from there,” Johnson said.

FWF continued to prosper, with Johnson promoting shows at multiple venues around Warsaw – Lakeview Middle School, then the Center Lake Pavilion and now the City-County Athletic Complex.

Switching to the episodic format with continued storylines helped Johnson avoid relying upon high-dollar current or past TV stars, while also giving the crowd the opportunity to connect with those younger, up-and-coming wrestlers.

The talent proved most helpful when Johnson put on community benefit shows, and he plans to continue those efforts in addition to the episodic shows at the City-County Athletic Complex. FWF has promoted several events at the Baker Youth Center, as well as a cage match show for the Warsaw Little League and events for Warsaw Young Tigers Football and Cheerleading.

“We really work at this thing together. We really stretched ourselves last year and even more this year,” Johnson said.