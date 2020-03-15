Hike or race this spring

Much like Hobbit meals, we've had first winter and second winter with a little glimpse of spring weather interspersed enough to tease the outdoorsy folk.

There are events and programs for all ages, new running events as well as the traditions that many know and love heading into the rainy (and maybe still snowy, just less snowy) season.

March

Sunday Morning Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. today, starts at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park. The naturalist-guided 90-minute hike will search for native birds and other wildlife. Binoculars are provided.

Women's Hiking Group Meet-Up, 1 p.m. today and 1 p.m. April 19, Nature Center at Pokagon State Park. No sign-up required, hikes are typically 3-4 miles, depending on weather and trail conditions.

Salamonie Preschool, “M is for Mud,” 10 a.m. Wednesday. Salamonie Lake. Sessions include music, crafts, social interaction and time outdoors for preschool-age children. $2 per child. Register by calling 260-468-2127.

Three Rivers Fly Fishers monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Classic Cafe, 4832 Hillegas Road; 3rff.org for information.

F is for Frog, 10 a.m. Friday, Stanley Schoolhouse at Chain O' Lakes State Park. The 1-hour session is part of the park's March to Spring preschool series that will explore the question, What frogs are we hearing at night? All ages welcome.

40th annual Nutri-Run 20-kilometer & 5-mile race, 11 a.m. Saturday, Woodside Middle School. A National Nutrition Month staple for many area runners. For registration and more information, go to RunSignUp.com.

Hoosier Question Hike to the Spring, 2 p.m. Saturday, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State park. The naturalist will guide hikers on a 3-mile moderately rugged hike along Trails 2 and 3. The program will meet the requirements to earn a Hoosier Quest pin. The lapel pin is available for $2 (optional).

Waterfowl Walk, 8:30 a.m. March 22, Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park. The naturalist-guided hike will search for resident and migrating waterfowl and other wildlife. Binoculars provided.

B is for Bird, 10 a.m. March 27, Stanley Schoolhous, Chain O' Lakes State Park. The next session of the park's preschool series answering what birds are doing this time of year. All ages welcome.

Summit City Half Marathon and 10K, 8:45 a.m. March 28, start and finish at Deer Ridge Elementary School. The course of the inaugural event winds through the neighborhoods of southwest Fort Wayne. The 10K is one loop and the half marathoners will run two loops. For more information, go to EpicRacingEvents.com.

Huntington Baptist annual 5K Run and Walk, 9 a.m. March 28 at Huntington Baptist Church, 2435 Waterworks Road. The event is free for the community and participants of all ages. For more information, go HuntingtonBaptist.org.

Wonderful Wetlands, 1 p.m. March 28, Stanley Schoolhouse, Chain O' Lakes State Park. The naturalist will explain why wetlands are so important to people and the birds that use them. The group will go on a family-friendly hike on Trail 9 around Kreiger Lake.

Spring Migrants Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. March 29, Potawatomi Inn, Pokgaon State Park. Hikers will search for native birds and the newly returning spring migrants. Binoculars provided.

April

Monthly Hiking Club: Glacial Gliders, 9 a.m. April 4 and 9 a.m. May 2, Chain O' Lakes Park. The group meets the first Saturday of every month with locations posted on the park's Facebook page (Facebook.com/ChainOLakesSP).

Fort Wayne Derby Girls vs. DuPage Derby Dames, 6 p.m. April 4, Memorial Coliseum. Adults are $12, seniors/students/military are $9, kids 6-12 are $7 and kids 5 and under are free.

Senior Monday Luncheon, noon April 6, Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Mounds State Park naturalist Kelley Morgan will talk about the prehistory in America. Guests should bring a side-dish to share, their own table service and a beverage. A $1 donation will be accepted to offset the cost of the main dish of Mexican lasagna.

Salamonie Preschool, “C is for Conservation,” 1 p.m. April 7, Salamonie Lake. Program fee is $2 per children. To register, call 260-468-2127.

Monthly Lunch Nature Program Series, noon April 9 and noon May 14, Lodge Recreation Building, Ouabache State Park. Main dish, drinks and table service are provided. Attendees should bring a side dish to share. After the meal, there will be a presentation. For more information and to register, call 260-824-0926.

Carroll Bands 3rd annual Move It for Music 5K, 8 a.m. April 18, Parkview Family YMCA. The course winds around the Salomon Farm Park and Pufferbelly Trail. To register, go to RunSignUp.com.

Discover Roanoke 10K / 5K / 1-mile, 9 a.m. April 18, Main Street in Roanoke. For more information, go to OnTurfSports.com.

Pokagon Trail Challenge, 9 a.m. April 18, Pokagon State Park. The event has 5K and 7-mile distances available. A portion of each race entry is donated back to the park. For more information, go to EpicRacingEvents.com.

12th annual Formula for Life 5K Run/Walk, 1 p.m. April 19, Saint Francis. High school seniors and full-time college students are eligible to win $1,000, $500 or $250. For more information, go to RunReg.com.

Salamonie Preschool, “G is for Grow,” 10 a.m. April 22, Salamonie Lake. Fee is $2 per child, to register call 260-468-2127.

IGNITE Trail Series Glacial Esker 40, 6 a.m. April 25. The 20- and 40-mile distances cover one or two 20-mile loops around the trails at Chain O' Lakes State Park. For more information and to register, go to www.ignitetrailseries.com.

Race for the Warrior 5K / 10K, 9 a.m. April 25, Fort Wayne International Airport. The race supports the Military Support Fund and Northeast Indiana Base Community Council and gives runners the opportunity to run on the runways at the airport. Go to NIBCC.org/Race-For-The-Warrior for more information.

Healthy Kids Running Series five-week program for ages 2-14, with first race April 26 at Indiana Trails Park; cost is $35 before April 5 and $40 after; healthykidsrunningseries.org for information.

May

Cops & Robberts 5K, 10 a.m. May 2, Shoaff Park. The event raises money for the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Participants choose a team (cops or robbers) and will receive a unique shirt for their team. The robbers will get a 2-minute head start. Chip start means your time starts when you cross the starting line no matter when you start. For more information, go to GetMeRegistered.com.

Senior Monday Luncheon, noon May 4, Salamonie Lake. The presentation is from Vince Burkle, Northeast Indiana DNR Nursery inspector and compliance officer, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology. He will talk about “Insect Hitchhikers: What You Don't See Could Hurt Your Trees.” The main dish is Stromboli.

Air National Guard Bowling Tournament, May 8-9; 478-3247 or james.h.blake3.mil@mail.mil for information.

Pink Ribbon Run 4-mile, 9 a.m. May 9, Lutheran Hospital campus. All proceeds benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. For registration, go to RunSignUp.com.

USA Wrestling Central Regional Tournament, May 15-17, Memorial Coliseum. USA Wrestling's regional events are contested in freestyle and Greco-Roman styles. For more information, go to USAWrestlingEvents.com.

Vineyard Trail 5K, 8 a.m. May 16, Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto. Race includes a wine slushy, tech shirt, finisher wine glass, live entertainment and post-race refreshments. To register, go to RunSignUp.com.

Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana 5K, 5:30 p.m. May 17, Purdue Fort Wayne main campus. The race celebrates the hard work the Girls on the Run participants have put in throughout their season. For more information, go to GOTR-NEI.org./5K.

AJ Arnett 5K Honor Run, 8:30 a.m. May 23, Concordia High School. The event supports Honor Flights of Northeast Indiana and Shepherd's House. To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com.

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle, 9 a.m. May 30, Promenade Park. Different tour distances allows cyclists of all ages and skill levels to participate. Tour distances include 10-mile Family Ride, medium and long distances and a metric century (100K) that will loop to Huntington and back.

Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America, 10 a.m. May 31, Memorial Coliseum parking lot.