Finding her power in lifting

Part of being a world-class powerlifter is learning to deal with pain. To reach new personal bests, they must ignore the aches in their joints for a few seconds during lifts and all the time after.

Fort Wayne's Danielle Douglas is dealing with a new kind of pain. She's recovering from recent anterior cruciate ligament surgery in hopes of coming back next fall to continue her ascent in the national rankings. She was listed among the nation's top 20 female lifters when she hurt her knee during a Spartan Race in October. She was taking part in an outing with her Rise Performance Gym team when she landed awkwardly off the monkey bars.

A laboratory technologist for Stoller Dental Labs, Douglas, 27, last competed in March 2018 at the Arnold (Schwarzenegger) Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Her personal records are 385 pounds in the squat, 225 on the bench press and 400 in the deadlift, but now, she basically has to start over.

“It will be exciting,” she said. “I'm trying to look at the positive side of things. Once you get to the level I was at, progress was very small and very drawn out. It takes years and years of building to add five pounds. It's rewarding, but it takes a long time to get to that. When I start back up again, the progress will be awesome and really quick.”

It took Douglas quite a while to find her love of lifting. After playing volleyball and soccer at Carroll High School, she took a lifting class. After high school, she tried bodybuilding, but it didn't fit her modest nature.

She then tried mixed martial arts, going 1-2 in three fights, but her mother cried while watching her compete.

“When I was doing those things, I think I was looking to find fulfillment, but I would never find it,” Douglas said.

She needed to find something glorifying to God, she said, and the bodybuilding and fighting weren't very meek, either. It wasn't who she felt she was supposed to be, and she didn't feel the acceptance in her heart.

Lifting was different.

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

Douglas loves Colossians 3:23 and used to wear it on the right arm of her warm-ups at competitions.

Some of her other favorite verses include Proverbs 31:25, “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come,” and Timothy 1:7, “For the spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.”

“Powerlifting is something that I love, something I am passionate about, something I feel like God opens a lot of doors for me,” Douglas said. “He's looked out for me so much in athletics, that I know I'm supposed to be there. If he's making a way, I know I'm definitely supposed to be there and I'll come back to it.”

There have been other challenges, too. Douglas has battled diabetes since she was 8, when her pancreas was removed. In 2017 she had a cancerous thyroid removed after she'd been coughing for months. When the lobe was removed, the area doctors were concerned about was clear, but another was cancerous.

A few months later, she competed at the Arnold on one good month of training and lifted 225 on the bench and 385 in the deadlift.

“Only God could do what He did in four weeks and have it end up in such a good result,” she said.

Now Douglas is expecting similar results during this comeback – with plenty of help.

“I think this is another of those things where if I pray for my eyes to be open, clear and ready, I'm going to receive whatever he's got for me,” Douglas said. “It's going to be cool to see him move. This is an opportunity to sit back and reevaluate and rediscover that feeling of progress.

“I hope he continues to equip me with that attitude throughout this whole process because I'm sure there are going to be days where I get frustrated and where I feel defeated. Maybe he'll surround me with people to remind me. I like being known as somebody who knows God.”