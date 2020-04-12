Ninjas learn some lessons

Three local Ninja Warriors, Joy Wolf, Bill Bougher and Michael Bougher, competed in a three-stage obstacle course at the National Ninja League World Championships in Greenville, North Carolina, on Feb. 21-23, and while the results did not go as well as they had hoped, there were a lot of positives.

“Finals did not go the way any of us hoped,” said Michael Bougher, 24. “We spent all this time training, then you get to the finals and don't do great. You spent the whole year trying to get there and do well and when you don't do well, it feels, initially, like the whole year was for nothing.

“But you have to look at the improvements that you made in that year and how you did at every individual competition.”

For Wolf, 14, the weekend's highlights consisted of a ninth-place finish in the skills competition on the Cliffhanger and seeing other Ninja friends.

“The weekend was overall awesome,” she said. “I got to see a bunch of my friends from all over the country, so it was fun to be able to hang out with them. The competition aspect of it was not as I hoped it would go. I still had a lot of fun, I was still able to do a lot.”

Wolf competed in the Girls 13-14 division. After Stage 1, the top 35% from each age group advanced. Wolf missed advancing by two places and less than three-tenths of a second.

“(The result) motivates me more to come back stronger next year and train harder,” she said. “And you learn something from every competition. You learn something everywhere you go. Definitely from the learning experience, motivates me to come back and work harder and do better next year.”

Bill Bougher, 55, competed in the Masters division (40 and older), but during his course run got a little ahead of himself.

“Sometimes you think too far ahead and you're not focused on the task at hand. That can be your detriment. It wasn't balance that I usually have problems with, it was something else. I had a lot of support from other Ninjas who fell in the same place, or fell before that.

“I don't think many people made it through the first stage. It was nice to still sit there and cheer on the master-level Ninjas and watch the other groups. It was a great thrill and among those other Ninjas and be a part of that action.”

Michael Bougher's run met a similar fate in the Pro Division.

“I was making great time and then I got to the third obstacle, simple balance obstacle. Probably the easiest balance obstacle and maybe I rushed it, maybe I was thinking ahead. I was about to get off of it and then I was standing on the ground next to the obstacle. That's just how it goes.”

The three train at Classic City Center in Auburn and are in the gym two or three times per week to hone skills and build strength.

“Ninja is like a lot of other sports,” Bill Bougher said, “you understand it better, you study it, you train and you keep trying and you keep failing at things until you can eventually get them. There are some things that are limiting for you, but no matter what age you are, you're going to improve on it.

“It's a great thing about the sport – you aren't limited by anything about the sport. The downside, there's usually someone who's better than you to show you how to do to get through the obstacle and help you understand what you're doing wrong.”

Ninja Warrior is growing in popularity, but it is still a close-knit community across the country. It's the relationships that are the real highlight of the competitive atmosphere at Worlds.

“I love my Ninja family,” Wolf said. “They are the best people in the world. I got to see my friends that I haven't seen in months or a year. It was nice to see them again and have them be with me when I was competing and have them be there for me when I fell and didn't do how I wanted to. They were the sweetest people out there, it's fun to have those memories and just be able to hang out.”