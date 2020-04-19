Driven by her need for speed still strong

No matter how much they love what they do, no athlete retires on their terms because there's always more left to accomplish. Despite becoming a national champion roller speed skater at 17, Mikayla Shawver never dreamed she'd have to quit before age 21.

During her freshman year at East Allen University, Shawver was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS, which affects the blood flow and sometimes causes fainting. In fact, she fainted during the doctor's office test when it was diagnosed after 18 months of searching for answers.

She's fainted in the shower, in a pool, coming out of her skating position at the start of a race and during practice laps. It may have been caused by a concussion, but there's no way to tell.

Then, last year, she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. Also known as EDS, the syndrome affects the connective tendons between joints, particularly in her shoulders and hips. People who have POTS usually have EDS, Shawver said.

“She competes like the best and trains like the best, but she has limitations,” said Bell's Speed Club coach Chris Keesler. “The reality is that she's carrying a lot of weight with her conditions. She never knows when it's going to kick in or when it's going to hit her. It's completely ridiculous, and I have nothing but sad feelings for anybody who has to go through that, but she owns it, and pushes herself to the max and she's amazing.”

Shawver still practices with the club, with limitations imposed by Keesler, and it's reached the stage where everyone keeps one eye on her to see if a fainting spell is coming. Sometimes she'll feel a fainting spell coming and skate over to Keesler and flop into his arms, or maybe she'll skate over to her mother and admit her hip has popped out again before lying down on the track-side table for help shoving it back in.

“She has a really good support system,” said her mother, Michele, who is the club's treasurer. “A lot of her teammates know what is going on and they look out for her. They know what to do if something happens. It's nice to know that they look out for each other and help each other.”

Because speed skating is a niche sport and lacks the fan support of school-sponsored athletics, it's also a family that works together with the older skaters teaching the youngsters, supporting each other on and off the track.

Shawver hasn't been able to compete for two years, but she still practices as if there are miracle cures coming soon. Part of that is keeping her fitness which helps her deal with her POTS.

“I'm very fortunate with the amount of activity I'm able to do because a lot of people with POTS have exercise intolerance,” she said. “I had good circumstances where I was already working out at a pretty intense level.”

At her best, Shawver was working with a personal trainer, biking and taking as many extra workouts as possible, and she was good enough to legitimately dream of representing the country at world competitions. She won a national title in the novice division in 2017.

But her competing days are over. Because of her conditions, she's got two bulging disks and the next time she falls might be her last lap because she may not be able to get up or it might be a major concussion.

“As much work as I put in, because of my condition, I'm maintaining my speed versus excelling and getting better,” she said. “When you are struggling with this stuff so much, it gets to a point where your body can't take it and can only do so much. It's not healthy for me, and I have to be concerned about how can I function normally when I'm 60 years old.”

The worst aspects are that her conditions are not visible on the outside and she still looks like an elite athlete, but there are no cures for EDS and limited treatments for POTS. The best thing is to avoid getting caught in bad situations which means doing what she can, not what she wants.

“It's not a kid crying wolf,” said Keesler, who says Shawver is like a daughter to him. “With her, everybody knows and respects her because it's not a matter of she's not trying her best and is just giving up. She's doing her best, but she can't control that. I think everybody just kind of accepts it.”

That also means concentrating on her next passion, and she's thrown herself into studying nursing at Indiana University-Fort Wayne. It's a profession where she can use her empathy and compassion, but also her stamina and strength and stubbornness. She's motivated, used to stressing time management and doesn't get overwhelmed during intense situations.

“Dealing with these conditions has definitely prepared her for a lot of the struggles in life,” Michele said. “She is a success, she is strong and she will get through this.”

Shawver is considering becoming a psychiatric nurse, maybe in part because of the mental challenges she's had to deal with. Maybe someday there will be another kid with POTS and EDS coming through she'll be in the right position to mentor.

“I think if I had someone who has similar things and I could relate to them,” she said, “it would have made things so much different.”