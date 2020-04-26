Derby Girl not slowed by age

When Lahapa Brown first heard about the Fort Wayne Derby Girls, it was the winter of 2006 and the team was only a few months old. Though she was 44 years old, Brown just knew she had to be a part of it. After all, her childhood dream was to become a derby skater from watching derby on TV with her father and growing up at Roller Dome South.

The Derby Girls recently completed their 16th season, and Brown, who soon turns 59, is the last remaining of the original members.

“I do feel responsibility, even though I know no one is out there saying, 'You have to carry this torch,'” the team president said. “I'm happy to do that, and I really want to be able to do that, and I want to see this (team) sustain itself and grow. Like everything in life, we've experienced a lot of ups and down, and a lot of cycles.”

And now the Derby Girls are rebuilding under Brown's leadership. There are approximately 20 skaters, down from a high of more than 50 a decade ago, mostly younger competitors learning about themselves and each other. Brown's mature attitude provides stability and hope.

“She's gives so much to this sport, does so much more than just skate,” coach Dan Sherman said. “She's also handling all the treasurer duties as well as helping me coach the juniors. She's at the rink four or five days a week. For her, derby is like having a full-time job on top of her full-time job.”

An employee in the finance department at Murray Equipment, Brown had been off skates more than 30 years before joining the Derby Girls. She had never competed in organized sports and said she was always the last kid picked in gym class. She still hates to run, and never developed great hand-eye coordination.

But she always loved to skate, and won a state title with a partner in dance at age 12. She originally joined the team as a skating coach before becoming a regular participant two years later.

The joke among her teammates is that she was always the oldest skater on the team. She became the team example in recruiting.

“When our skaters are talking to someone about maybe joining, and they say, 'Oh, I'm too old for that,' they always bring me up, whether directly or indirectly,” Brown said. “They'll say, 'No, no, no, we have this teammate who is in her 50s.'”

As former teammate Tracie McBride said, “It happens a lot, but it's funny the people who think they are too old for it are still pretty young comparatively. It's because of her passion for the sport and skating. It makes it good when you love something so it's easy to stay positive and motivated.”

And Sherman said Brown is still working hard to get better as skater and jammer.

“I must be crazy, but I love it, I love skating,” Brown said. “I really enjoy being on my skates a lot, participating in a sport while being on skates is just the best thing for me.”

She loves the teaching and the camaraderie the Derby Girls stand for as Fort Wayne's oldest and longest-lasting women's athletic team. It's worth saving that example, she said, for future athletes like her three grandchildren. (She bought one of them a T-shirt that says, “My grandma is cooler than you grandma. My grandma plays roller derby.”)

Thinking about what happened in the past and all the teammates who have moved on makes her emotional, but so does dreaming what the team might become once again.

“I'm not ready to give it up,” she said. “I just happen to be willing to carry the torch right now, and the person who is willing to carry it further, I'll be more than happy to pass it on to them. But right now it's part of who I am and I'm happy that it's part of me.”