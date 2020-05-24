Soccer club proves its worth

When the Indiana Soccer Association announced it’s five-star program two years ago, many of the 140 member clubs thought of it as an opportunity to measure themselves against everyone else. The Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., used it as a chance to reevaluate.

After an intense and interesting two-year process, FWSC was named the state’s third five-star organization May 1, joining Greenfield Area SC and Michiana Echo. Those are the only clubs in the state with at least four stars.

Instead of focusing on what the award meant to FWSC’s 93-year past, the youth soccer board of directors used the process to set itself up for a stronger future for the club’s approximately 1,200 players.

“We want this to be a living process, not just a one and done, something that continues to move us forward and to get better and better,” said board member Jim Huth.

To earn a star, clubs had to examine themselves in five categories and provide documentation to prove they had accomplished certain levels. The five categories are risk management, education, alignment, communications/marketing and honorable governance. Of all the clubs in the state, FWSC earned the first star for communications and marketing thanks to its strong website fortwaynesportclub.com.

Some of the categories seem dense and extremely detailed, but the goal was for the clubs to stretch when examining themselves, to develop detailed plans to make sure they were fulfilling their potential. As an example, the risk management category includes conducting background checks on anyone having significant contact with club players or funds and concussion awareness training.

“It forces the organization to really dig deep internally into things like bylaws, mission statements, checks and balances,” said board Vice President Todd Gilpin. “Does your mission statement align with Indiana Youth Soccer, US Soccer and with what you say you are doing? It really allows you and forces you to look at your organizational structure and ask if that is a good sound structure for a nonprofit?

“Even the stuff that we did have, we had to review. It had been stuff that hadn’t been touched in 10 years, and now the environment is totally different than it was 10, 20 years ago so it really forced us to address some of the documents.”

A big part of that was a comprehensive survey of the players’ parents, asking if it was meeting their goals, what they wanted improvement upon and was FWSC fulfilling its obligation as a family organization.

“Sometimes you don’t want to know, such as are they getting their money’s worth from us?” Huth said. “The results were outstanding, and we learned some things about what our parents are really looking for. It helped us become a better club, respond better to our parents and not be afraid to ask the difficult questions. I think that is good growth for any organization.”

That includes looking ahead. Club officials have done tremendous work in recent years to improve the parking situation, and plans are being developed for a combination building which can include a concession stand, restrooms and an area for trainers to work. This summer’s instability may slow down some of those plans, but it will be a priority, Huth and Gilpin said.

To maintain its five-star rating, each club will have to review the five categories annually.

The youth soccer board includes Gilpin, President Oliver Reelsen, Secretary Jodie Cruz, Finance David Zachrich and at-large members Krissy Creager, Huth, Bart Arnold, Chad A’Hearn and Celeste Streicher.

Fort Wayne Sport Club started in 1927, founded by players from Germany who played on local industrial teams. The first clubhouse was built in 1931, and now the facility has eight fields.

Registration is open for travel and recreational play, and the club is still planning on having a summer recreational program if everything stays on track with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s coronavirus guidelines. Club officials hope to be able to start travel squad training next week.

Parents or players with questions can call 432-6011 or ask by email at info@fortwaynesportclub.com.