Ag photos accepted for contest

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is accepting submissions for the 13th annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest. The contest is open to Indiana residents and was created to recognize Hoosier farmers, as well as the beauty of the state's agricultural landscape.

Participants are asked to submit photos that reflect the wide array of agriculture. The categories photos can be entered under are:

• Conservation: Highlighting Indiana's natural beauty with photos of landscapes, water and wildlife.

• Agritourism: This category includes seasonal and agricultural destinations, orchards, wineries, farmers' markets and produce.

• Faces of Agriculture: Featuring those who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber engaged in farming/agricultural activities.

• On the Farm: Every building, piece of equipment or activity that is a part of life on an Indiana farm can be included.

In total, 10 winners will be selected: two from each category and two overall. Winners will be invited to attend a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, where they will be recognized and receive certificates from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Contest winners will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the lieutenant governor's Family of Business in Indianapolis.

Contestants can submit up to five photos in digital format. Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and category representation. Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. June 30.

Go to www.in.gov/isda/2468.htm entry forms, guidelines and criteria.

Deer hunting coordinator training offered

Those interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year's training session July 11.

The program is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human-deer conflicts. The program is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.

The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office.

Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer hunting practices in various types of communities, parks, and terrains in accordance with the program.

Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options, and successful deer hunting in urban communities.

The training will be contracted through White Buffalo Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes.

An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.

Registration is required, and the deadline is June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, go to https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.