Vet finds PTSD relief

Like many other American servicemen who reenter civilian life, Nick Strahm found he couldn't leave the things he'd experienced as a Marine behind. Three tours in Iraq were too much a part of him to forget, leading to increased anxiety, paranoia and depression – classic symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“When I first got out, they put me on many anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications,” said the 35-year-old Carroll graduate. “At night it took a while before I could just lay down and go to sleep, and I hated sleeping medications. I had that paranoia real bad after my first two tours, and I was always paranoid. I didn't want to go any places where there were a lot of people. I was always on edge, and I couldn't find a way to stop it.”

Then in 2012 he tried Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art based on grappling, ground fighting and submission holds. Strahm trained with Jimmy Leon for six months before transferring to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he became an Army drill sergeant.

“It's my release for the anxiety and depression, and I knew it as soon as I started,” Strahm said. “Jiu-jitsu is the one thing that lets me sleep and helps tremendously with my anxiety. “

The difference, Strahm said, is the focus required to perfect the techniques exhausted him because he was working so hard. By the time each session ended, he was so tired the only thing he could do was go home, eat and go to sleep. It also helped that he found a new camaraderie with those he trained with, a family atmosphere like he had with the Marines.

“For him it has been amazing to have something that he sees as his own outlet,” his wife, Tiffany, said. “He always comes home in a better mood after a class, smiling, and he got a great workout in. It's actually a really good release for him.”

She also served in the Army and trains in jiu-jitsu. Along with two young girls at home, they have four boys ages 10 to 15 who also train in jiu-jitsu at Get A Grip Judo and at Journey Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in White Swan Plaza. Strahm started training there two years ago when he returned from Georgia, and now teaches the kids classes on the jiu-jitsu side and the groundwork on the judo side.

“It means a lot to him and to our family,” said Tiffany, who is originally from Elkhart. “It kind of brought our entire family together. The older boys learn competition, self-esteem and confidence, and it's something all of us can do as a family.”

The Strahms started dating shortly before he began training in jiu-jitsu. He now wears a purple belt, about halfway to a black belt, and has won many of the 20 competitions he has taken part in, even though he measures only 5-foot-7, 150 pounds. It's not uncommon to see him standing on the first-place platform staring eye-to-eye with the second- and third-place finishers.

“Size does matter, and strength does matter, but the guy who has better technique is going to win 99 times out of 100,” he said. “If my technique is not correct, I'll get smashed by bigger guys.”

As an example, he works out regularly with two-time state champion wrestler Anton Talamantes, who competed at 197 pounds at Ohio State.

Strahm also thinks training in the sport can also help other veterans and those dealing with PTSD, and that has become part of his mission. If he can just convince some to give it a try, he believes it can make a difference for them.

“It was life-changing in almost every part of my life,” Strahm said. “I didn't know what to do with myself. Once you get out of the military you have this huge void. You are used to training to go to war all the time, and you are not told what to do or how to deal with it. I'm out and then the emotions and everything else follows you and you have that void where you don't know what to do.

“I was stuck in that moment for a year or two before I found jiu-jitsu. I would shut down and she would want to talk about it, but with the anxiety medication I was a zombie, no emotion, no nothing. I'd probably be divorced and an alcoholic and everything else if I hadn't found this.”

Now he doesn't take any medication, and he's never been happier.

“Not only do I feel like I owe jiu-jitsu, but I feel like I need to talk about it. If you have anxiety or depression, just try it and you will see the results. I feel like it's my job to tell people about it and help teach people what I know. I couldn't picture my life without it. I'll do until my body gives out.”