Basketball comes back in form of AAU teams

Indiana boys high school basketball came to a screeching halt in March as cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic left the state's sectional champions with trophies but no regional matchups.

After three months in which the only basketball available in the state was on family driveways and at small gyms with tiny groups of players, organized hoops has returned to Indiana in the last few weeks.

AAU programs such as the Indy Heat Gym Rats, based in Fort Wayne, have recently started practicing and even playing some competitive games against teams from other states.

There are plenty of precautions in place at any gathering of players, but the teams being back on the court at all is a victory after months of cancellations and postponements.

“As coaches, we always use coach-talk of, 'What if basketball was taken away?'” Indy Heat EYBL 17U coach Jason Delaney said. “Well, each and every one of us got to see now what life would be like if basketball was taken away from us. ... We were all really, really appreciative to be back doing something that we love.”

The safety protocols add a different dimension to practice, but players and coaches alike said that they don't care about any precautions as long as it means they can be back out on the court as a group. Indy Heat Gym Rats waited longer than some other AAU teams to return to practice, trying to keep their players and staff as safe as possible.

“At first it might be a little weird, but you've gotta think of it as you're still playing basketball and if you have to do that to play basketball, then you have to adapt to it,” said Ryan Preston, a Carroll senior guard who plays for the 17U Gym Rats team. “We're there to be focused on the court and not have any distractions off the court. We're still playing basketball and it has some limitations, but overall it's just a little different but nothing's really changed.”

For a few months, however, everything had changed. Players did the best they could to stay in shape and get better by using personal equipment or hoops, but there were no practices, and prestigious tournaments such as the annual Bill Hensley Memorial Run N Slam in Fort Wayne were canceled.

Gym Rats players, many of whom know each other from high school basketball or previous AAU seasons, stayed in touch during the stay-at-home orders through group text messages and video games.

“That's the amazing part about my team,” said 16U Indy Heat Red coach Jerome Jordan, who also coaches at Northrop. “They all have a group chat and they talk all the time. With Fortnite and (NBA) 2K, they literally talk all the time. ... They have an amazing camaraderie, they're a team in every sense of the word.”

Those relationships made it especially exciting when the players were able to get back on the court together. There was some rust in the first few practices, some players were winded, but coach Jon Avery of the 16U EYBL team said that the excitement level at the first day of practice reminded him of Christmas morning.

“We just work hard, it's super fun to be around,” said Carroll junior Jalen Jackson, who plays for Jordan's 16U team. “There's just high energy, it's a great group of guys to be around. ... Just shooting around, you can still be competitive and all that, but everyone wants to get back on the court and just have a good time and prove why they're there and prove they should get (college) looks.”

Getting college scholarship offers is one of the goals of almost every AAU player, especially in a program brimming with talent like the Indy Heat Gym Rats.

Because of COVID-19, in-person evaluation periods for college basketball coaches have been canceled in June and July.

The Gym Rats program got around that issue by livestreaming online its “Gym Rats Summer Tune Up” tournament, which was held Saturday at SportOne Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne. The event was scheduled to feature as many as 90 teams from across the Midwest, all spaced out on different courts throughout the day, with most teams playing two games.

At the tournament, only one parent per player was permitted to attend in order to allow people in the stands to remain at a safe distance from one another.

For players who are still trying to land scholarship offers, especially those for whom this is their last season of summer basketball, getting the chance to play in any competitive games with eyes on them this year is a gift.

“I'm going to use this opportunity and not waste it,” Jackson said. “We're lucky to even have an AAU season. For the juniors that are going to be seniors, if they didn't have an AAU season and they didn't have offers and stuff, that's terrible. I would feel bad for them. ... I think it's a blessing that we're even allowed to play games.”

“I don't think anybody expected it to be back,” he added. “So with AAU to be able to come back with the rules that we have today, it's honestly just a blessing to be able to be back on the court with the guys on my team and I'm looking forward to (the season).”

