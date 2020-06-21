Registration open for 11th annual Pufferbelly fundraiser

The 11th annual Pufferbelly Run, Walk and Stroll will take place July 18, starting at the Parkview YMCA. The 10K run will begin at 8 a.m., the Kids' Fun Run will start 10 minutes later.

The 5K run will start at 8:30 a.m. Registration and packet pick-up will take place at the Parkview YMCA from 5-7 p.m. July 17 or from 7-8 a.m. on race day. All proceeds from the races go to Fort Wayne Trails.

To register online go to https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134050

State offers cash for gamebird plan

Private landowners who allow gamebird hunting opportunities on their properties can receive financial incentives and habitat management assistance through the Indiana Private Lands Access Program.

Participating landowners are eligible for incentives up to $25 an acre for fall bobwhite, pheasant and woodcock hunting opportunities and up to $16 an acre for spring turkey hunting opportunities.

DNR biologists will work with each landowner to develop a wildlife habitat management plan and to schedule hunting opportunities.

Additional financial incentives and habitat management assistance are available for improving habitat on land enrolled in the program.

Habitat teams are also available to assist landowners with implementation of habitat work on IPLA properties.

Landowners located within the program's five focal regions are encouraged to apply.

For more information, including a description of the five focal regions, go to wildlife.IN.gov/9572.htm.