Sons joining fathers on diamond

After sitting out most of the last two seasons, Tim Birkmeier couldn't wait to play last Sunday. He was returning to the Dan Eash Men's Senior Baseball League as a member of the Yankees, but even better, Birkmeier, 50, was going to get to play with his son Nick, 19, for the first time ever on the same team.

“He was smiling all day, even when he got me up this morning and was trying to get me ready,” Nick said that afternoon during a game with the Colt 45s. “I was excited too, but I think he was just a little more excited than I was.”

Along with playing in the senior league for 13 years, Birkmeier had also coached Nick most of his life, but this time, the trip to the Foster Park diamond was very special.

“I was superexcited about this year,” Tim said. “Tickled to death, couldn't wait to get back out here with the guys, to be with my son, just to play with him even if it's one time. It means so much to me that we have the chance to do this.”

The doubleheader lived up to the anticipation as Tim Birkmeier belted three home runs and Nick hit another as the Yankees swept the Colt 45s. It was a spectacular way to begin the season.

Started by Eash, who died in 2014 at age 59 from Lou Gehrig's disease, the senior league has been around for 29 seasons. It began for players age 30 and older, but the age limit has gotten younger over the years. This year's limit is 25 and older, with pitchers limited to 28 and older.

However, there are exceptions to the roster limits such as allowing younger players to play at age 18 if they have a father already on the roster. That's how Nick Birkmeier gets to play at age 19.

“If you play long enough to hang with us out here, and your kids are ready, then you play ball as a family,” Colts 45s manager Jeff Willey said. “We've had a lot of good baseball families.”

There are at least eight father-son combos among the six teams this year. Besides the Birkmeiers, the Yankees also have the duo of Rodney Woods, 51, and his son Derek, 27. Derek quit baseball at age 13 to concentrate on his hockey career, but he returned to the game four years ago to play with his dad.

“I kind of got thrown into it,” Derek said. “I came to watch my dad play, but they needed players and they talked me into it. Then they said I was leading off.”

Derek also hit a home run last Sunday.

“It's amazing,” Rodney said. “I've always coached him and stuff but being able to play with him is a totally different experience. Baseball is in our blood, and I love it.”

Last year, Rodney's brother Randy and his son, Treyvin, also played on the team, all with their father Dan watching from center field. A former Fort Wayne Pistons softball pitcher, Dan died in January at age 79.

“Father's Day is really going to be special,” Rodney said.

Other father/son combinations in the league include Mike Ianucilli and his sons Michael and Jacob on the Colt 45s, and the Tigers have a pair of families on the roster. Troy Waidleich plays with his sons Troy, Dalton and Trevor, and Jeff Schoenle plays with sons Garrett and Gavin. The Dodgers have Dave Burns and his son Erik and Rick Cyman and his son Ricky.

The most famous father-son combination in league history is probably Steve Gaskill and his sons Tim, Tom and Matt. Steve belted a single at age 71 to the cheers of his sons before dying in 2015 at age 73.

This year's league has six teams that will play seven doubleheaders on Sunday afternoons through Aug. 2, followed by a double-elimination tournament. Traditionally, the season runs from the third week in May through Labor Day, but the coronavirus pandemic required an altered schedule.

“We all just wanted to play ball and that's why we're out there anyway,” said Jim Shovlin, who along with league coordinator Dean Ehle has played in 28 of the 29 seasons. “We're not out here because of stats or anything. We just wanted to play ball, whatever it took.”

The best thing about the first weekend of play? There were maybe a dozen sons of the current players sitting outside the fence, watching raptly, dreaming of their own chances to play with their dads someday.