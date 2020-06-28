Paddle 9 lakes at Chain O'Lakes, receive special sticker

Chain O'Lakes State Park has created the sixth challenge at Indiana state parks and the first that is water-based.

The park's 9 Lake Challenge tests paddlers by having them cross the park's nine connected kettle lakes, covering 5 miles. Those who complete the challenge will get a sticker that says “I paddled the chain!” and can buy a challenge T-shirt at the park office.

The 9 Lake Challenge consists of paddling from Sucker Lake to Miller Lake, either all at one time or in sections. Paddle trail maps can be picked up at the park's boat rental or headquarters. The challenge usually takes two to three hours to complete. Paddlers must take nine photos, one at each lake, and show them to park staff to prove they completed the challenge. The nine photos are:

• Sucker Lake: Photo with Paddle Trail Mile 0 sign

• Long Lake: Photo of Wagon Wheel at ramp

• Dock Lake: Photo of park headquarters on the hill

• Bowen Lake: Selfie on the lake

• Sand Lake: Photo of the beach or evidence of beavers

• Weber Lake: Channel selfie going into Weber Lake

• Mud Lake: Photo of Canoe Camp bridge

• Rivir Lake: Landscape photo

• Miller Lake: Completion photo

Chain O'Lake's challenge joins challenges at five other state parks: 3 Dune Challenge at Indiana Dunes, 4 Falls Challenge at Clifty Falls, 5 Mile Challenge at Turkey Run, 6 Ravine Challenge at Shades and Hell's Point Challenge, which covers 8 miles, at Pokagon.

For more information about each of these challenges, go to dnr.IN.gov/healthy. Chain O'Lakes State Park (on.IN.gov/chainolakessp) is at 2355 E. 75 South, Albion.

Marine Corps League golf tournament set

The Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1435 Pride and Purpose Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 6 at Eel River Golf Course, 1265 N. 950 E. in Churubusco.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. the day of the tournament with a $50 per person entry fee that includes cart, 18-holes of golf, and a meal after the event in the event room at the course.

To preregister a team, call Dale Wilkinson at 260-610-3713. Registrants will need to provide their team name and each of the four golfers' names.

Awards will be presented for the first-place team in the 4-person best-ball scramble as well as contest holes for the longest drive on two holes, longest putt, and closest to the pin on 2 holes.

Proceeds will be presented to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum for the permanent Healing Wall coming to Fort Wayne.

2 hearings slated for rule changes on fish, wildlife

The Natural Resources Commission's Division of Hearings has scheduled two hearings to accept public comments on proposed rule changes.

Proposed rule changes include adding ruffed grouse and cisco to the state's endangered species list, establishing new size and bag limits for saugeye taken on the Ohio River, and allowing air guns during the deer firearms hunting season. For a complete list of proposed amendments with additional information about each proposal, go to wildlife.IN.gov/2362.htm.

The hearings are scheduled for:

• 6 p.m. July 29, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road, Anderson. Fisheries Rules Hearing in the Nature Center, multipurpose room. Wildlife rules hearing in the pavilion.

• 6 p.m. July 30, McCormick's Creek State Park, 451 McCormick Creek Park Road, Spencer. Fisheries Rules Hearing in the Sycamore Room. Wildlife Rules Hearing in the Oak Room.

Public comments can be submitted online at nrc.IN.gov/2377.htm. Locate the “comment on this rule” link in the Rulemaking Docket for the FW Biennial Fisheries Amendments or the FW Biennial Wildlife Amendments, whichever rule package the comment applies to.

Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission Indiana Government Center North 100 N. Senate Ave., Room N103 Indianapolis, IN 46204

The deadline for public comments is 11:59 p.m. July 30.

The NRC will review the public comments before voting on final adoption of the changes later in 2020. Rule changes that are given final adoption must still be approved by the attorney general's office and governor's office, and filed with the Indiana Register before taking effect.