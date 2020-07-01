Officers vigilant of alcohol on boats

Indiana conservation officers will be on alert for violations of boating-under-the-influence laws as part of national Operation Dry Water during the Independence Day holiday.

Operation Dry Water, a year-round program, will be in heightened effect Friday through Sunday.

Indiana conservation officers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will focus on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including keeping alcohol off the boat, for operators and passengers.

Operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal on all bodies of water. In Indiana it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.08% or higher, the same alcohol level for land vehicles.

In other news, volunteers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources learn more about Indiana's wild turkey populations by reporting turkey broods starting today through Aug. 31.

Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer.

This year, DNR aims to collect 3,000 brood observation reports across the state with a goal of at least 25 observations per county. Individuals interested in participating can register and report turkeys at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood.

