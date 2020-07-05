Preteen hockey prodigy

If Hollister Wallace becomes half the player his coaches were, he'll have an outstanding and long hockey career. But they all believe he's going to surpass them by a few years and likely a few levels in difficulty, partly because of the way he pays attention when they teach him.

Wallace, who turned 10 on March 24, is already establishing new levels of excellence in the local youth hockey scene. He was recently selected for the Chicago Junior Blackhawks team, which had qualified for the Brick Hockey Tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, this summer before it was postponed for a year.

The Brick Hockey Tournament is essentially Canada's version of the Little League World Series in America.

“A lot of NHLers have played in this tournament,” said former Komet Mike Embach, who is the Chicago team's assistant coach. “It's one of the first stepping stones to making sure you are on the right path.”

Obviously, no one is predicting a 10-year-old is a lock to make the NHL someday, but neither would anyone be surprised if Wallace made it happen.

“He's an unreal kid and an unreal player,” said former Komet Ryan Potts, his travel team coach. “He's as good as anybody in the country. I've seen him walk people end-to-end to score, and he comes back to the bench looking like nothing happened. I'm like, 'Dude I don't think ever did that in my life.' He's so humble.”

Even better than his playing skills, all Wallace's coaches say, are his demeanor and humility. Potts calls him a coach's dream who always lets his play do his talking.

“The best part about him is he's a really good kid, above and beyond everything else,” said skating coach John Salway, who has worked with Wallace since he was 5 years old. “I have a group of kids who are a little more advanced, and he has always been a leader in that group. If somebody is struggling next to him he is right there to give them a hand and help them get better. He understands the better they are the better he's going to be. Rather than bring himself up, he'd rather help bring you up.

“He's all about his team, his group. When he's out there, it's just him and his buddies having fun, which is the greatest thing in the world. He's a blessing to teach.”

And coaches in the Fort Wayne Youth Hockey Association are already talking about how the 10-year-old group has a chance to be the best team ever from the city. There's plenty of individual talent that loves playing together and might be able to break out on a national scale.

The coaches say Wallace already skates like a gazelle, with a professional stride and the ability to keep his body low to the ice. No local skater can catch him, but he's already learning to adjust his upper body to set up defensemen and goaltenders by creating angles, changing speeds and creating deception.

“He's not just ripping around out there,” Salway said, “He's learning to do what he wants.”

Wallace is also working on his shooting with former Komet Ron Leef, who averaged 100 points over five seasons in Fort Wayne. Former Komet scoring leader P.C. Drouin is also a mentor and his son, Noah, and Carter Schoegler were also part of the 100-player Brick tryouts. Schoegler, Drouin and Emmitt Ramsey rotate as some of Wallace's usual linemates.

Like other players in the local program, Wallace has had elite-level coaching since he started taking part in Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock's classes at the SportONE Parkview IceHouse. The Komets Hall of Famer and current Fort Wayne Spacemen Elite Junior team coach loves the way Wallace's parents encourage him to play other sports such as baseball, swimming and distance running.

“I think his love for hockey is growing naturally, which is so important at that age,” Schrock said.

“They are letting him be a kid and grow at his own pace. We tell parents all the time that we are building the athlete, and the hockey player will come from that, and they have done a great job with that.”

His father, Greg Wallace, works in finance for Parkview, and his mother, Shelene, is the medical director for Lutheran's Rehabilitation Hospital. Hollister was introduced to the rink as part of a Parkview Learn to Skate program, but as soon as he entered the hockey program, coaches recognized his ability and started moving him up through the developmental process.

“He lets us know his limits,” Greg Wallace said. “Even if we have something scheduled and we can see that he's wearing down or just not feeling it, even if we've already paid for it, we're more than OK missing a class or saying he has an opportunity to be a kid today. Say Grandma or Grandpa want to take him some place, that's more important than something else. Childhood has an expiration date, and that's really our first priority.”

They are also quick to listen and implement advice from Hollister's coaches.

Schrock said he put Wallace on the weakest team during Christmas tournaments to challenge him to play his hardest and best. The team finished second by a goal.

“I didn't want him to dominate,” Schrock said. “I'll give him some concepts to work on and he picks them up right away. He's really smart, too. He picks up on things very quickly and is very coachable.

“He's special, there's no question.”