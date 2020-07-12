Giving back through golf

Doug Boone loved family and he loved golf. He also enjoyed volunteering for charitable endeavors, such as delivering meals to those in need through his church or projects with the Knights of Columbus.

“He always gave back, wanting to pretty much help anybody in need,” said his daughter, Tara Boone, the golf coach at Manchester University.

And the Boone family received an overwhelming amount of support from people in and around the Huntington community after Doug had a seizure in May 2015. It was quickly revealed he had Stage 4 glioblastoma, brain cancer, and he died in February 2016 at age 60.

“I think it was around April or May after he passed, me and my mom (Terri) were just talking and were like, 'We need to do something to give back to people who need it,'” said Tara, noting that the Doug Boone Memorial Golf Outing was soon born.

“All our family golfs – my brother (Derek), me, my mom, my dad – and we live right across the street from the golf course, too. Our best option was to have a golf outing, a memorial golf outing. We've lived here for over 20 years now, and played as a family for over 20 years, so we knew this would be the best thing to do in order to have a memorial for him. And we knew that's what he would like, too.”

The first Doug Boone Memorial Golf Outing, in 2016, raised money for Parkview Hospice. In the following years, the beneficiaries were cancer patients Sophia Sterling and Wyatt Schmaltz, and Cancer Services of Huntington County, with the tournament raising between $3,000 and $5,000 annually.

This year's outing will be Aug. 1 at Huntington's Maple Grove Golf Course, formerly known as Norwood Golf Course, the site where Tara, Terri and Derek were playing golf when they were told Doug had his seizure at the Knights of Columbus.

The Doug Boone Memorial Golf Outing, which costs $60 for individuals or $240 for teams, will have up to 36 teams and spots are limited. There are also sponsorship opportunities. You can sign up by calling Maple Grove Golf Course at 260-200-1963 or emailing Tara Boone at twboone@manchester.edu.

“People flock to it and it's been nice to see,” Tara Boone said. “You always see the negatives in the news and all that, but when you do something like this it's amazing what people can do.”

The beneficiary of this year's outing is Elizabeth Schilling, who grew up in North Manchester and is the daughter of Manchester University faculty member Dr. Heather Schilling, Director of Teacher Education. While Tara Boone and Heather Schilling didn't know one another, there was an athletics connection because Heather Schilling is a faculty mentor for the women's basketball and softball teams. Doug Boone had also been a volunteer golf coach at Manchester University.

Liz Schilling fell ill with a seizure while abroad, in Denmark, in 2014. Soon, she was having a craniotomy on Valentine's Day at the Mayo Clinic. She's had treatments that included radiation and chemotherapy – while graduating with a double major in economics and psychology from Denison University – but things took a turn last year when it developed into stage 4 glioblastoma. This year, she has been undergoing various treatments with the Manchester community rallying behind her with fundraisers and support.

“She actually has the same thing as my dad,” Tara Boone said. “She's a lot younger (at 27), so we thought this would be a good (person) to give back to. Not that we know exactly what she's going through by any means, but we know what it's like with all the traveling and eating out. It adds up and it's tough.”

The deadline to sign up for the Doug Boone Memorial Golf Outing is July 22. Four-person teams will play in a scramble format.

“There are cash prizes, so there are skins and all that included,” Tara Boone said. “It's a longer day because we play as eightsomes. It can be a seven- or eight-hour round. But it's a lot of food and a lot of beer. It's not your normal typical outing.”

