Youth leagues put in precautions

Every time someone retrieves a foul ball and tosses it to the manager who then throws it back in play, George Glick cringes. Or, maybe a batter smacks a single and the catcher tosses the bat back to the upcoming hitter, who picks it up and flings it back to the dugout where someone else sticks it into the fence.

Those are instinctual things everyone around youth baseball games does a million times a season, but they are also wrong, at least wrong in this summer of COVID-19.

Glick, the semiretired Little League District 10 coordinator, knows each ball and bat is supposed to be sanitized before being placed back into play. It's not that everyone is being purposely negligent, but they are sometimes forgetting to consistently implement the 15 restrictions Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb instituted so the leagues could start play May 25.

“Everybody watches the game, they don't observe the game,” Glick said. “It's difficult to enforce the 15 things because they are often watching the game because they are emotionally involved.”

In a perfect summer, each diamond would have volunteers to observe each game for flaws in the process that can be corrected, but few leagues have nearly enough. If they have volunteers, there's usually one per game, but not one per team, so it's a difficult job.

As an example, if a player wants to use the bathroom, under the governor's guidelines, he has to ask his manager and the umpire for permission. He must be accompanied by an adult and is required to wash his hands before returning to the lineup.

Those guidelines include mandating temperature checks before initially coming onto the field and making sure all spectators are practicing social distancing. Players are also not allowed contact with spectators once the games begin.

Everything has to be sanitized before and after each game and sometimes during.

Gary Gable, the current District 10 administrator, said about 90% of the parents have been very good at helping their players follow the guidelines, while the remaining 10% don't understand why they are necessary.

“You have people who believe and people who don't,” Gable said. “All I keep telling them is that people that make a higher salary than I do made these decisions, and you all agreed to this and signed on the bottom line. This is the new normal, and to play ball this year this is what we have to do. Like it or not, we either do it or we don't; and if you don't, you can't play.”

Gable estimates about 3,000 local Little League players are participating this season, down about 25% from a normal year. With perfect conditions, the season could end as late as mid-August, but if the Allen County Board of Health spots a bad trend and says to shut things down, Gable said he'd close things down within minutes.

“None of us know the future,” Gable said. “We're constantly evaluating things and trying to make changes to keep the kids safe. The kids have been the best part of all of this. The positive is the kids are out there on the field and they are laughing and smiling and definitely having fun. It's the first normal thing they've been able to do all summer.”

No one knows the future, but informed opinions wonder if the umpires will again have to stand behind the pitchers instead of behind the plate next year. That's to protect the players and the umpires from spreading the virus, but it is also helping make umpiring more efficient. There's a drastic need for new umpires and sports officials at all levels, and it's made worse because of the way the virus attacks certain age groups. So sometimes games have only one umpire.

Austen Rigelman, president of the St. Joe Umpires Association and tournament director at the World Baseball Academy, estimates the number of umpires is down 30% this summer.

“There are going to be some people who probably won't umpire again until they find out if there is a vaccine or some medicine that works with this,” Rigelman said. “Everybody has to work together for this to be successful. We might be doing this for a while, and for me it's all working.”

The World Baseball Academy has seen a 15% increase in baseball and softball games this summer, according to Chief Executive Officer Caleb Kimmel. Partly, that's because of an additional diamond but also because the use of many high school and college diamonds is restricted.

The nonprofit started the season with only one-on-one instruction at the ASH Center, but since June 14 the center is back to hosting team workouts and games.

“When we reopened, we saw a lot of appreciation that parents were able to get back to some sense of normalcy with their kids,” Kimmel said. “We got to play a unique role in a unique time.”

As with everything this summer, baseball at all ages is a work in progress. Gable said one of the things that has developed is the cooperation and constant communication with local health officials who are letting everyone know if they see something that might be developing somewhere else. Everyone is assuming something that happens over there could easily happen over here tomorrow.

“Anything that is constantly changing as it has been is a challenge every day,” Gable said. “It's a living, constantly changing thing and you make the best decisions at the time things are put in front of you. You are dealing with the biggest asset we have in the world, our youth. We work with baseball, but we also work with life, and this is definitely one of those life lessons we are all dealing with.”