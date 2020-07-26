1920 triple play made local player baseball legend

Bill Wambsganss played in the major leagues for 13 years, but he has mostly become known for only one thing.

Wambsganss, who grew up in Fort Wayne, became a baseball legend during the 1920 World Series when, as a second baseman for the Cleveland Indians, he completed an unassisted triple play against the Brooklyn Dodgers. During the fifth inning of Game 5 with runners on first and second, Clarence Mitchell hit a sharp liner to Wambsganss who caught it, stepped on second and then tagged the runner coming from first, Otto Miller. It is the only unassisted triple play in World Series history.

“He stopped running and stood there, so I just tagged him. That was all there was to it,” Wambsganss explained. “Just before I tagged him, he said, 'Where'd you get that ball?' I said, 'Well, I've got it and you're out number three.'”

After the World Series, Cleveland fans presented Wambsganss a medal to honor the triple play, but he lost it the following April while traveling by train.

“The only thing anybody seems to remember is that once I made an unassisted triple play in a World Series,'' Wambsganss once wrote. “Many don't even remember the team I was on, or the position I played, or anything. Just Wambsganss – unassisted triple play. You'd think I was born the day before and died the day after.''

Wambsganss was a great defensive player and also a pretty fair hitter. He finished with a career .259 average in 1,492 games with 621 RBI. He hit a career-best .325 in 54 games with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1926. His best season during 10 years with Cleveland was .295 in 1918. His best season was probably 1924 when he hit .275 with career-highs with 174 hits and 93 runs scored.

Wambsganss also played two seasons with the Boston Red Sox and one with the Athletics. Besides his great fielding, Wambsganss was also known as an exceptional gentleman whom everyone respected and his players loved playing for. Later in life, he came to appreciate the acclaim he received from the triple play.

Though he was born in Cleveland, Wambsganss came to Fort Wayne when his Lutheran minister father was transferred. He started to follow in his father's footsteps at Concordia Theological Seminary, but decided to become a baseball player instead.

He dropped to the minors after 1926 and retired as a full-time player in 1932. After he retired, Wambsganss returned to Fort Wayne in 1932 to manage the Chiefs, the city's Central League team. After finishing second in the first half, the Chiefs won the second half before losing in the championship round of the postseason.

Wambsganss later came back to Fort Wayne to manage the Fort Wayne Daisies during their first two seasons in 1945 and 1946 before leaving to manage the Muskegon Lassies. The Daisies finished 62-47 in 1945, finishing 41/2 games behind Rockford, and 52-60 in 1946.

He was inducted into the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association's Hall of Fame in 1962.

He died Dec. 8, 1985, in Lakewood, Ohio, at age 91.