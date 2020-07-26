Champ entered tourney reluctantly

Beth Bergeron didn't just return to the City Golf Tournament. She did it with authority.

Bergeron won the Senior City – a 36-hole event accompanying the main City Tournament – by shooting a 2-over 148 that included a breathtaking final-round 3-under 70 at Brookwood Golf Club.

It was Bergeron's first appearance in the City Tournament in 33 years.

“It's pretty awesome. What a way to come back,” she said after cinching the victory July 19. “I was pretty nervous, but I'm proud of myself for finishing strong. It's great.”

Bergeron signed up for the event, run by the Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association, after encouragement from family, including wife Doreen Davie, and friends, particularly those in the LPGA Amateur Golf Association with whom she regularly plays.

Bergeron wasn't an easy sell, though.

“They were on me, they were. And I signed up the very last day,” said Bergeron, who recently turned 50 and is the vice president of operations at DOXA Insurance Holdings.

Bergeron ran away with the victory in the gross championship flight for seniors; Jackie Raftree was second at 19 over.

Cherri Keller won the senior championship flight's net trophy at 9 under; Jannie Wyatt won the senior first flight's gross at 28 over; Davie and Wyatt topped the senior first flight's net at 10 under, though Wyatt won based on a better gross score; Lori Miller won the senior second flight's gross at 44 over; and Joyce Gradley took the senior second flight's net at 1 over.

Bergeron, who can hit the ball up to 250 yards, was able to emerge victorious because of a superior long game and acuity around the greens at Brookwood, where Sarah Frazier won the 54-hole main event at 3 under, including a final-round even-par 73.

“I drove the ball really well,” Bergeron said. “I was fortunate enough to play in the seniors, so I got to hit from the silver tees and that certainly helped. But my short game was certainly there, too.”

Bergeron's final round included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth.

“Obviously, because I hit that long ball, the par-5s (were shorter),” she said. “It's all about the par-3s here because the par-3s are hard, and I played them very well. Out here, I think that's paramount for this course – playing the par-3s really well.”

Mother Nature tried to throw a bit of a kink into things – thunderstorms meant a 30-minute delay with four holes left in Bergeron's round – but she was already too far ahead for anyone to catch her.

Bergeron played competitively at Bishop Luers and the University of Cincinnati, but she got burned out on the game and gave it up for about 12 years. She now plays a couple times a week, though she almost never practices.

One could never tell that at Brookwood, as she was powering shots past the competition – she drove past the green on the par-4 third – and earning a trophy in the 90th running of City Tournament events.

“I played great,” she said. “That was the best round of my life.”

