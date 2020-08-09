Local volleyball club fares well

It's in a beach volleyball player's nature to accept the challenges that face them. It's also in their nature to adapt to the situation given. Typically these adjustments are on the court but, as with the world, the coronavirus pandemic left a lot of question marks.

Luckily, three Empowered Sports Club beach volleyball players were able to adapt to the restrictions put in place and travel to Atlantic City, New Jersey, for the AVP Junior National Tournament July 28-30: Jelena Girod and Abby Plevin played together in the 18 division, and Bella Froiland played in the 16 division.

Girod and Plevin finished fifth, falling in the quarterfinals to eventual champions Megan Widener and Simone Gibson from California.

“I was happy with our outcome in (the) gold (bracket),” Plevin said in a text message. “All the girls we played were great competition and we had some great games!”

Froiland and her partner, Cassandra Thayse of New York, finished third in the silver bracket.

On the first day of the tournament, Girod and Plevin were awarded the AVP 2020 Young Guns Award, two of 16 players chosen nationwide and were the first Indiana players to receive the award.

Girod, a recent Bishop Luers graduate, is the second Fort Wayne player to sign at a Division I school for beach volleyball straight out of high school. She will attend North Alabama this fall. Plevin, a graduate of West Lafayette Harrison, will play at Oregon. The two have been playing together for three years and have made huge strides after committing to their colleges before this year's season.

“It's been great not having the pressure of college coaches watching and being able to focus on what our college coaches wanted us to do,” Girod said. “I had less pressure on me, and I was able to focus on my game a lot more mentally than physically. I feel like I've grown mentally in our game. Especially beach volleyball, while it's a physical game, us growing in our mental game, was big.”

Girod accepted the challenge of the beach game, opting to focus on that over indoor two years ago.

“I've never been a player that likes to be put in one position,” she said. “That's what you are in indoor. I'm not very tall, and was told during indoor you can't be an outside hitter because you're not tall. You can't be a setter, but then I'd be moved to defensive specialist. I hated being moved but being specialized or being limited.

“With beach, I don't get that. I get to pass, set and hit. I'm someone who likes to self-correct, a coach in my ear 24/7 can play with my mental side. Beach, since they can't coach in the midst of a play, it was good for me because I could self-correct, and on a timeout, I could ask if the coach had input.”

Froiland, who will be a sophomore at Harrison, managed to travel to 15 tournaments this season all over the country. She began playing beach volleyball in Texas through her dad's playing career and has made connections around the country, including her partner at a tournament in Florida.

“A good beach partner is someone who is not only good at each aspect of volleyball, but knows how to mentally play,” Froiland said. “They have to be smart and able to communicate really well with whoever they play with.”

Froiland and Plevin carpool the 21/2 hours between West Lafayette and Fort Wayne to get as much practice time in sand as possible.

“Our coaches at Empowered train us to mentally know since we may train less than others, those days we are together, we give it our all,” Plevin said. “That's why we compete well against the girls who are training daily together with their partner. At national tournaments, every team is fighting for that national title and trains hard for these big tournaments.”

Empowered coach Tyler Ferguson traveled to Atlantic City to coach as well as play in the AVP Next Tournament on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Ferguson, a Northrop graduate, and his partner Kevin Owens, a former volleyball player at Ball State, are sponsored by Empowered and travel around the country for tournaments.

“The competition is always high no matter where I go,” Ferguson said. “It's nice because I love to compete and so it's nice to play at that next level and not have to live out in California is also nice. A lot of people move to California to train and play, we're just fortunate that we're able to train all year long.

“I wish more clubs (in Indiana) had it, but we're the only facility around, really. There's some outdoor courts around but that's about it.”

While many argue that large events should still not take place, beach volleyball lends itself to the guidelines put in place in order to have the tournaments.

“Beach volleyball is already outside,” Empowered owner and CEO William Robbins said in a phone interview. “It's only doubles, people set up tents at a distance from the court. You really are naturally social distancing. Your family puts a little tent up and your family stays in that tent, and everyone else stays in their tent. Natural barrier. We really didn't have to change beach volleyball too much except making sure the girls are doing the sanitizing measures.”