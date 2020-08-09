Local woman races to victory on bicycle at State Time Trial

Alissa Doehla of Fort Wayne won the women's division of the Indiana State Time Trial on Aug. 2 near Woodlan High School. The 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) course was a flat out and back on old U.S. 24. Her time of 42:31.8 (20.3 mph) was 8.1 seconds faster than that of Dani Fisher of Indianapolis. Sarah Bishop of Dayton came in third with a time of 43:07.9.

In the men's division, Spencer Miller of Indianapolis set a course record with a time of 39:03.2 (29.4 mph). Gary Painter was the fastest local rider, finishing fifth with a time of 39:42.1 (28.2 mph). Justin Kahle of Defiance, Ohio, was second, 6.2 seconds behind, and Chandler Horton of Zionsville was third, 9.4 seconds back.