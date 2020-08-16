Pickleball aficionados

Natasha Nuerge always figured she'd be a tennis lifer. She came from India to play No. 1 singles at Indiana University where she went 45-8 during her career and became an All-Big Ten selection. Then she moved to Fort Wayne and became a three-time city singles champion in 1996, 1997 and 2000.

But recently, Nuerge was invited to play pickleball by fellow accomplished tennis player Sarah Rahrig, and then got some lessons from former South Side tennis coach Ryan Keirns, who is on the Fort Wayne Pickleball Association board of directors.

“The next thing I knew, I was hooked,” Nuerge said. “There's a lot more to pickleball, a lot of strategy involved. It's a ton of fun and I get a good workout.”

Some of the area's strongest 40-something women's tennis players are trying out pickleball and finding they love it. They are not abandoning tennis, and continue to play in the U.S. Tennis Association league at Wildwood Racquet Club, but they are intrigued by the new opportunity.

“For tennis players, it's an easy transition, racket to paddle sport with a lot of the same strokes and strategy essentially,” Keirns said. “There's a lot more action, not as much down time with more creativity and patience with the shot selection. It's also a little more social, and you can play a game in 15 minutes and you can get a lot more accomplished in a couple of hours.”

Pickleball is sort of a combination of tennis, racquetball and some pingpong, with players using oversized, flat-surfaced pingpong paddles to smack a whiffle ball about the size of a baseball. Games are played to 11, win by two, and most tournaments play best-of-three. Maybe because four pickleball courts can fit inside a tennis court, competitive games last about 20 minutes. Doubles play is usually close to the net, while singles play is more like tennis and requires a lot more movement.

Like tennis, it's a sport that can be played at any age, and might be easier on the body. The competitiveness level depends on the skill and willingness of the individual players.

“I still like tennis, but I like the groups that were there,” said Rahrig who started playing pickleball two years ago. “It was more relaxed, and I saw immediately you could have a lot of fun. You could just go show up and play several games. It was social and I've made a lot of friends with it. It's amazing, I'll play and then I'll realize I've been there for three hours.”

Multiple-time women's city singles finalist and doubles champion Sally Smithley just began playing a month ago, getting instruction from Keirns. She played in a doubles tournament recently with Rahrig.

“I thought being a tennis player would help me adapt and I find that I get more of a workout playing pickleball than tennis,” Smithley said. “I think it's because you have to be ready for every ball and you are moving all the time and you have to get down so low. The court is so much smaller it's almost a cross between playing tennis and pingpong.”

All three of the players said pickleball has helped their tennis games, developing hand quickness and play at the net. Partly that's because pickleball is played at a faster pace, requiring more quickness. It's also easier to find consistent pickleball competition compared to high-level tennis foes.

Smithley also said the veteran pickleball players have been helpful offering advice to help her game.

“I think people who play tennis can pick up pickleball fairly quickly,” Smithley said. “I'm learning quickly, but I'm going to hold off on competitions until I'm more ready. I'm just playing for fun right now.”

Wildwood recently added four more courts, an increase to eight, and started offering pickleball memberships. The facility is hosting a three-day tournament on Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 for senior doubles, senior mixed divisions and skill age doubles in men's, women's and mixed. Call Heidi Kleinrichert at 260-437-0516 for more information.