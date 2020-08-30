Area standout in Sweden

By how she sat and studied Komets games as a toddler instead of squirming or wanting to run around in the hallways, Gracen Hirschy's family should have guessed hockey would be her world. There's no way they could have known the sport would help her travel the world.

Hirschy, 25, recently started her fourth professional season in Sweden. Yes, a woman from New Haven makes her living as a hockey player after growing up playing with all the boys at McMillen Park Ice Arena.

It's been a fascinating journey that included a national championship playing in Pittsburgh at age 15, a high school career at Culver Military Academy and a political science degree from the University of North Dakota along with representing Team USA a couple of times.

“I spent a lot of time away from home and family, missed a lot of school and was very busy all the time,” Hirschy said. “I was a very shy kid, so I'm not sure how many people really knew I played hockey outside of the hockey rink. I was actually known as a runner when I was in middle school. I remember my cross country coaches telling me I could run in college, but I knew then I wanted to play hockey 100%.”

It was while serving as a graduate assistant coach at NCAA Division III Aurora University outside Chicago that she found her path to playing professionally in Sweden. One of her North Dakota assistant coaches was from Sweden and contacted Hirschy about signing overseas.

An offensive-style defensemen known for rushing the puck up ice, Hirschy left in late July for Linkoping, which is just south of Stockholm. She started in Stockholm four years ago with Djurgarden, then moved three hours north to Leksands the next season followed by a move farther north last year to play in Ornskoldsvik.

“It's never been a part of my plan to move around so much, but that's just how it has worked out for me,” she said. “I've enjoyed my time with the teams I've played on. I just go with the flow and that's where it has taken me. Since I'm an American, there is a certain threshold I need to make to obtain a work visa, so that makes contract negotiations easier.”

The six-team National Women's Hockey League is an option in North America, and there are other professional women's leagues in Europe and Russia, but the Canadian Women's Hockey League folded last winter. Salaries are generally low.

Hirschy said she doesn't earn tremendous money playing in the Swedish Women's Hockey League, but enough. She lives in a studio apartment but gets to skate every day playing a game she loves.

“It's not a glamorous lifestyle in any way, but I do it purely because I love it,” she said. “I am happy when I play, and who doesn't want to be happy? I am very low-maintenance, so this is perfect for me. I get on the ice every day and get to have my morning coffee, and that's all I need. I am able to live comfortably in that I have a bed to sleep in, food on the table every day and I can maybe even take a vacation after the season is over.”

She also believes she's still improving, learning from a broad base of coaches and teammates who have played throughout the world and at the highest international level including Olympics and world championships. She has also become one of the team leaders because of her own experiences and maturity.

The regular season lasts 36 games and playoffs start in February and can last two to 12 games. Then Hirschy comes home to family in Nashville, Tenn., and works hockey camps and schools.

She doesn't speak Swedish, but Hirschy can say some words and pick up on conversations, but most people in Sweden also speak English.

“As long as I have a contract, I will not stop playing,” she said. “That could be next year or in six years, so I wouldn't say I have a game plan. It is not a very reliable occupation to say the least.”

Eventually, she might become a coach or start a law enforcement career.

Asked what she'd tell a 10-year-old girl who is currently skating at Parkview IceHouse, Hirschy said, “You are a hockey player. It doesn't matter if you are a boy or a girl if you love what you do, then play the game and don't let anyone tell you different or that you can't do something.

“It's a changed game since I was playing in Fort Wayne. ... You don't have to look far for inspiration or heroes. I wanted to play for the Fort Wayne Komets when I was 10 because that's all I knew. Sydney Crosby or Conner McDavid don't have to be your favorite players anymore. There are so many talented females that are great at hockey and that could be you some day.”