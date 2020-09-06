Bodybuilder credits his faith

As a first-team all-conference running back in 2006, South Side’s Deontrai Campbell should have had an unbelievable future. But he no longer had the Archers’ offensive line to keep him from trouble, most of which he was creating for himself.

After gaining 1,500 yards as a senior, Campbell almost set records at the University of Indianapolis before trying to walk on at IU where he fell into the partying lifestyle. After his grades slipped, he came home and continued the late nights, but he knew something was missing.

Badly in need of discipline, he joined the Army National Guard in 2014 where he met a Christian man who encouraged him to read the Bible, ask questions and regain the spiritual base from his younger life.

“I always believed in God, but I wasn’t obedient at all,” Campbell said. “There were times even when I was drinking and I’d be out partying that I’d talk to some believers outside the bar. I knew what I was doing was wrong, and I wasn’t living the life God wanted me to, but I was enjoying myself.”

Then he was arrested, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

“After years of partying, that was pretty much my low point,” he said. “I remember that night I went back and asked God to really forgive me and start helping me. That was the starting point of turning my life around. I knew this wasn’t the type of life I really wanted because I couldn’t successfully raise a family that way.”

Always a workout freak, Campbell’s hobby was lifting weights, and in 2015 a buddy suggested he participate in the Fort Wayne Flex bodybuilding show. Campbell, then 26, swept all his categories then took two years off from competing.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure I wanted to be a bodybuilder because I never had a passion for it,” he said.

But a few friends from the gym and new trainer Jon Habeshy kept pushing, and Campbell entered his first national show in New Jersey in 2017. He won the heavyweight title and finished second overall. Two months later, he went to another national show in Pittsburgh and won the light heavyweight division and finished second overall to earn his International Federation of Bodybuilding Professional League pro card.

Campbell now competes nationally twice a year, and on July 31 attended the Wings of Strength Tampa Pro National Qualifying competition and won the Men’s Classic Physique Division. That qualifies him to compete in December at the Mr. Olympia event in Las Vegas, bodybuilding’s Super Bowl.

Because of the pandemic, all the previous shows he could have participated in this year were canceled. That also meant Tampa was the largest and deepest competition he could attend, but he shocked everyone by winning a title in his first pro event.

“God led me to this sport for a reason,” Campbell said. “I wasn’t even on anybody’s radar, and now it’s buzzing and we’re going to do the same thing at the Olympia. I do believe he led me to bodybuilding, and he wanted me to use this platform.

“My faith helped me while preparing for shows. The discipline as a Christian is that you are not to go out there and party and drink, and that’s also true with bodybuilding. I look at it as if I’m cheating on my diet, I’m also sinning against God.”

Campbell, now 32, works out five days a week for two hours each at Iron Society Training and Fitness, often with his wife, Aubrey, encouraging and spotting for him. A Parkview cardiovascular nurse, she’s a partner in his diet and preparation as he maintains his 5-foot-9, 207-pound measurements.

Tyler Secrist has also become a solid friend, workout partner and manager to help push Campbell onto the national stage. He persuaded Campbell to enter the Tampa event.

“I have always prided myself on being one of the hardest workers in the room, and I saw a guy who was genetically gifted and he was putting in the work,” Secrist said. “That inspired me and we started a friendship from there. I think this is his destiny. He might be a little bit late splashing onto the scene, but he’s right where he needs to be now.”

And Campbell believes he is right where God wants him to be right now. He shares his faith with other competitors who have given him the nickname “Holy Hulk” and as a youth care worker at Allen County Juvenile Corrections. Now he’s got an even bigger platform.

“Sometimes I can’t thank him enough for how my life has gone,” Campbell said. “It’s just starting, and it’s all because I’ve been obedient and diligent for what he has called me to do. I can sit here and wish this had happened sooner and wonder where I’d be, but all of God’s timing is perfect. It’s been a heck of a journey, but I’m definitely blessed to be where I’m at now.”