Former Olympian to speak at Running Club Banquet

The 43rd Annual Fort Wayne Running Club Banquet is scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Parkview Mirro Center featuring guest speaker Jeff Galloway.

Galloway represented the United States in the 1972 Olympics, finishing 11th in his first-round heat of the 10,000-meters. He was also an alternate for the U.S. in the marathon but is most notable for his training methods that brought the ability to complete the longer distances to the masses.

Galloway designed his famous run/walk/run training method in 1973 which incorporates strategic walk breaks. According to his website, this allows runners to control fatigue which eliminates significant running injuries and can lead to improved times.

While competing for the U.S. National Track and Field team, Galloway altered his own training methods to reflect lower mileage and a long run every other week, as opposed to the more common every week frequency, which allowed him to clock a 2-hour, 16-minute and 35-second marathon at the age of 35.

In addition to his own competitive running career, Galloway also founded Phidippides, the world's first specialty running store, in 1972 and still owns two locations in the Atlanta area. He also speaks at over 200 events every (normal) year and offers a variety of resources on his website at JeffGalloway.com.

There will be a community 5-kilometer run with Galloway the morning of the banquet. The event begins at the Mirro Center at 2:30 p.m. with a meet-and-greet session with Galloway along with a fitness expo with the award ceremony beginning at 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne Running Club members receive discounted pricing of $20 until Nov. 1. The banquet is open to nonmembers at the cost of $30. For more information, go to FortWayneRunningClub.org or find the event on RunSignUp.com.