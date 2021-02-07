Area teams excel at nationals

After expanding his ever-growing list of running teams last year to include head coach of the Three Rivers Racing youth cross country team, Josh Maple doubled his efforts with the club this year. A year after taking a squad to compete in the 11-12-year-old division at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships, Maple guided teams in the 11-12 and 13-14 age groups to top-four finishes Dec. 13-14 in Paris, Kentucky.

“It's a great group of girls that really worked hard together,” Maple said. “Both teams are really talented, and the 11-12 year olds raced well that day. To see them work together and have a great result, it's nice to see us compete.”

Led by Maple's daughter, Sarah Maple, the 11-12-year-old squad placed second nationally, and the 13-14-year-old team took fourth despite missing one of its best runners. Sarah Maple earned All-American status by placing fifth individually in the 11-12 age group.

Caterina Perego (10th overall), Hannah Suvar (23rd) and Daisy Niezer (25th) also crossed the line among the top 25 finishers in the 11-12 race, while all Three Rivers team members placed among the top 51 competitors in the 170-girl field.

The 13-14-year-old team saw four runners – Maren Wilson (38th), Sophia Haslett (45th), Eva Wagner (48th) and Mallory Weller (50th) – place among the top 50 as well.

The Junior Olympic race awards medals to the top three teams.

While the event did not hold a traditional award ceremony, opting instead to mail each team's medals in one area in an effort to mitigate potential COVID-19 spread, that will provide a special opportunity for the 11-12 squad. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will present the runners-up with their medals at an event in late February or early March.

With the present and recent past rife with success at the IHSAA state championships, as evidenced by the Concordia boys and Carroll girls winning team titles in 2019 and DeKalb's Tyler Schwartz claiming the girls individual state championship in 2016, Josh Maple thinks his squads' experiences will lend itself to building on that winning tradition.

“I'm certain that all will be successful in high school,” Josh Maple said. “With this experience, I've seen them improve and be successful. I've had parents say they were thinking about doing other sports, but they saw that they could be successful and they're going to stick with it.”

And that success will spread out among several area high schools. Sarah Maple, a seventh-grade student at DeKalb Middle School, will continue on at DeKalb High School, where Josh Maple serves as the head cross country and distance coach for the Barons' track team in addition to his duties running the elementary and middle school running clubs at the Parkview YMCA.

Runners from the 11-12 team will ultimately attend Carroll, Homestead, Concordia and Blackhawk Christian, and the 13-14 squad will send runners to Carroll, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Leo and Northrop.

The success at the Junior Olympic meet capped a successful season for the club, which won championships at the USATF state finals in Columbus and the XC Town USA Meet of Champions, run at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.

Running in Terre Haute gave Josh Maple's squad an introduction to what could lie ahead. The LaVern Gibson course hosts the IHSAA state finals annually. The NCAA Division I national championships have used the course on 13 occasions, most recently in 2019. The course features race lengths anywhere from the 3,000-meter distance for middle school races to 10,000 meters for college runners.

“They can get the experience of racing there, and when they get there in high school they're not as nervous,” Josh Maple said. “There were a lot of good middle school teams (in Terre Haute). If they get the experience to run that race at that course, you might not realize how much competition there is in neighboring states until you get to these meets and see girls from all over the country.”