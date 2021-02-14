Hockey family comes together

When Grant Fyock was growing up, he loved playing hockey at McMillen Park Ice Arena, skating as a forward on the Snider club team and earning a spot on Team Indiana. He also made some amazing lifelong friends.

He couldn't wait for his two sons to experience those same opportunities, and he was always hanging around the SportONE Parkview Icehouse cheering them on and hoping they could have a future in the game.

But then Fyock died Jan. 7 after a battle with COVID. He was 39.

As is usual under such circumstances, his sons Jude, 9, and Phin, 8, asked their mother, Lindsay, if they'd have to move or change schools and would they have to stop playing hockey?

The major thing Fyock loved about hockey, the one concept he wanted his boys to learn? Hockey is always about the family in the locker room, and family takes care of each other.

Some of their teammates' parents started a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000, but within 24 hours passed $10,000. With encouragement from state hockey associations around the Midwest, the goal was readjusted to $25,000. So far, 200 donors have raised almost $20,000.

“It's to make sure they can continue to do the sporting activities they enjoy,” said Grant's former teammate Adam Urschel, whose son plays on Jude's team. “What Grant was really trying to instill in those boys was being good teammates and going out there and working hard.”

And teammates always encourage each other.

“Grant knew how to connect with those kids playing hockey because he was once one of those kids out there,” said Bryan Jandorf, father of teammate Xavier. “We will make sure Jude and Phin continue to be on this team. We're also looking at anything we can do to help Lindsay and help the kids have a really solid college fund.”

Fyock was always putting others in front of himself, a trait so obvious he was recruited by Easterseals ARC to work as a direct support professional, meaning he worked with adults with intellectual and physical impairments.

“When someone needed help, he was the first one to offer,” said Fyock's supervisor Patrick Esslinger. “It can be very stressful job, but he had a lot of patience and qualities you can't teach.”

When there was trouble, Fyock was often asked to help because of his calm manner the clients' trust in him.

“He sometimes missed family time because of his patients,” said 2011 travel team coach Dave Horacek. “He considered them like family members. I had many, many conversations for months about how he felt they needed him because of the COVID stuff going on, and they didn't have family members to help out. 'I can get through the stuff, but they have nobody,' he'd say. He was an incredible guy.”

This is the type of story Fyock would have been in front of.

“You don't get a good feel sometimes for the relationships he had established in his life,” said Lindsay, who met Fyock when they were 15. “So many of those people reached out after his death and told me their stories. There are so many who said Grant was their best friend. How many best friends can you have? But he was always their best friend and mentor to them and they said they wouldn't be where they are now without him. It's blown me away, and I'm overwhelmed in a good way.

“I just can't believe how wonderful everyone has been. I think hockey is unlike any other sport. We've found our second family with this.”