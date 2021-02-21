Daisies get place in Hall

The world's largest bobblehead collection now has some Fort Wayne representatives nodding along.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee recently unveiled a set of four Fort Wayne Daisies bobbleheads as part of a series of 13 honoring the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which played in the 1940s and 1950s. The Daisies played from 1946 to the league's end in 1954.

The new bobbleheads represent Betty Weaver Foss, her sister Joanne Weaver and Dottie Schroeder in addition to a 1960s-style vintage Daisies bobblehead. The players were selected in conjunction with the AAGPBL, which has been trying to get 13 players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“They were three of the best players ever to play in the AAGPBL,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame co-founder. “We're still not completed. These are the top 13, and we do have a couple of others in mind. We'll study which players have really good stories to tell.”

He said the museum has been working on its AAGPBL program since 2017 and started the series in 2018 with the generic team bobbleheads.

The museum, which measures 4,000 square feet and holds 6,500 bobbleheads, started in 2016 and opened in its current location in 2019. Sklar said there are around 11,000 unique bobbleheads in the collection.

Weaver Foss played five seasons in the league, joining the Daisies in 1951, hitting .342 during her career with 312 RBI and 294 stolen bases. She's one of only six players to hit 30 or more home runs in her career. She died in 1998 at age 68.

Schroeder is the only AAGPBL player to participate in all 12 of the league's seasons. She's the all-time leader in games played, at-bats, RBI and walks and ranks second in hits and third in home runs. She died in 1996 at age 68.

Weaver was a three-time All-Star who won three straight batting titles and was the league's Player of the Year in 1954. She holds the league's top career batting average at .358 and holds season marks for batting average, home runs and total bases. She died in 2000 at age 64.

Sklar grew up in Rockford, Illinois, home of the AAGPBL's Peaches.

“It's just one of those things that when you're growing up in Rockford or some of the other Midwest cities, you hear a lot more about the league,” Sklar said. “You hear about the stories of the players and that sits in the back of your mind. We've had this idea for a while.”

The bobbleheads in the museum are 80% or 85% male, Sklar said, so it was important to include more female representation.

“It's definitely an area we're doing more of and seeing more demand from people for female positions and people from history,” he said. “This is a good thing, and hopefully inspires some young female athletes. We'll see how things evolve. There are a lot of opportunities.”

The bobbleheads may be ordered from the Hall of Fame's online store at www.bobbleheadhall.com and cost $30 plus $8 shipping and handling.