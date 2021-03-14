Novice excelling with her rifle

This story may sound preposterous, but it's absolutely true.

This fall, junior Grayce Tappy's original dreams were vanquished when she was cut from the Carroll volleyball team. Along with playing club volleyball every spring and summer, she'd played all through middle school and the first two years of high school.

“I remember during tryouts praying, 'God, I just want one more chance,' and then I got cut,” she said.

But God had another plan. Tappy didn't know what she was going to do until her father got an email from local shooting range X Count promoting an upcoming camp. She had tried it once before, briefly, during a weeklong camp in 2017 and enjoyed it but wasn't ready to give up on volleyball, and the two schedules were nearly the same. The email came at the perfect time.

Tappy started shooting again in September and somehow showed remarkable improvement considering it had been almost four years since she initially tried the sport. She kept getting better, and seven months later – about two weeks ago – she finished as Indiana's third-best woman in 10-meter air rifle to secure a spot in the May 12-16 Junior Olympics in Hillsdale, Michigan. With a 582 score out of a possible 600, it may not be a miracle, but Tappy's performance is remarkable.

“I don't think any of us have wrapped our minds around the level she's competing at in a sport she basically picked up seven months ago,” her mother, Erin Tappy, said. “It's surreal. Her coaches are so confident in her ability, it's kind of blowing us away.”

But now her daughter is competing against shooters who will participate in the Pan American Games and possibly even the Olympics. As an example, she finished 30th in January at the national championships.

“She's a great kid,” said Diane Rice, X Count co-owner with husband Gregg. “We put her right in the precision class, and she's been tearing it up ever since. I think, like any sport, there are some people who just have natural ability.”

Other local competitors who qualified for the Junior Olympics include Carroll's Bremen Butler, Eli Guise who is home-schooled, Mackenzie Miller from Connections Academy, Alivia Perkins of Concordia, the University of Akron's Samantha Shultz of Bishop Dwenger and Culver's Saxon Weaver.

When Tappy participated in the weeklong camp in 2017, the X Count coaches tried pretty hard to persuade her to switch sports then, and now it's been an incredibly easy transition. Tappy said she's made friends with competitors from other Fort Wayne schools and even some new friends at Carroll.

Maybe Mom and Dad have had the hardest adjustment, going from being rowdy, screaming volleyball fanatics who can release their emotions and tension to being fans who, as dad Matt said, “feel like we're watching a chess match.” There's no yelling allowed.

Their daughter is definitely the Rookie of the Year. Heading to the Junior Olympics, she has nothing to lose and no pressure so she can just shoot to have fun.

“It hurt to get cut, but I'm very grateful I've been able to have the opportunity to join this team and perform like I have,” Tappy said. “We'll just see how it goes, and so far it has gone very well.”