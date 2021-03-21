Blind teen busts limits

Living in a world that often tries to limit her, Maggie Peters keeps exploding limitations.

Because the 17-year-old Bishop Dwenger junior was born prematurely at 25 weeks in the car on the way to the hospital, Peters' lungs were underdeveloped and that affected her eyesight with retinopathy of prematurity, meaning she's blind in her right eye and has 20/200 vision in her left. She's legally blind.

A few years ago her hair fell out because of alopecia, though some swimming parents suspect she's so hard core that she shaves it for competitions.

Those conditions have obviously affected her life, but Peters has been on the swimming and track teams at Dwenger, and is an All-American athlete and holder of several national records in the adaptive sports world through competitions at Turnstone. During the 2018 Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals at Turnstone, she participated in 10 swimming events, seven track and field events and the triathlon. She also qualified in archery, but there weren't enough competitors to stage the event.

Now, she's aiming for the world stage. With March being National Developmental Disability Awareness Month, two weeks ago Peters was one of six national athletes named to the Dare2tri Development Team, which allows her extensive Paratriathlon training, support, apparel and travel stipends throughout the summer. The goal is to qualify for the Paratriathlon National Championships on July 17 in Long Beach, California.

The Paratriathlon may be her ultimate favorite sport because it allows her to compete in swimming, bicycling and running, all with a guide keeping pace beside to direct her in each event. That includes a half-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run in the same day.

“The great thing about the development team is with a lot of the races we go to, they can help you connect with people from across the country who have similar situations and intentions,” Peters said. “Plus, guides who have similar speeds as yours and can keep up with you the entire race.”

She completed one two years ago in about 90 minutes, but no one knows how fast she might go this summer because it's been that long since she tried one because of COVID-19. Her best training partners, at least on the tandem racing bicycle, have been her mom and dad, and many people say she's dramatically built up her endurance over the last year.

But before that, Peters is hoping to qualify as a swimmer to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics. She's heading to a Lewisville, Texas, meet April 15-17 with the hopes of beating the qualifying times for the American Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis, June 17-20. The Paralympics are scheduled Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

As an example of her ability, she placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 200 individual medley in the Summit Athletic Conference this past winter. She was also part of two championship relay teams.

Because the pandemic has smashed the national and world schedules into May and June, Peters may not have time to compete in every event she'd like. And there's really nothing she won't try. She's already played handball, goalball, surfing and has become an avid kayak enthusiast.

“No one has ever told me to specialize,” she said. “I love doing everything, and I think doing all of these helps me in other sports.”

That would be putting limits on her.

“She is a special person, and it would not surprise me if she changes lives for thousands of people,” Turnstone track coach Bob Walda said a few years ago. “The things you learn as a coach and pass it on, she puts in her toolbox and walks away with it. She's an inspiration to me.”