Little Leagues in need

After everything kids have been through over the past year with the pandemic, local Little League organizations are faced with a good problem. There are so many kids registering to play this season that there's a need for more volunteers to field sufficient teams.

That volunteer pool has already been declining in recent seasons. In fact, the need for volunteers, coaches and umpires is so great that local leagues may have to place more players on teams than normal. That means someone might have to sit on the bench more and there's less individual instruction possible.

Last year, local leagues continued to play with a variety of restrictions, but the number of players was down about 25%.

This year, officials are encouraged to see the numbers bouncing back.

“We're back to playing baseball and softball,” District 10 Coordinator Gary Gabe said. “We're on the field, and some of the normalcies are coming back little by little. We had 18 things that challenged us last year to play a single game. This year, we may have to wear masks and stay six feet apart, but we've eliminated most of those problems.”

Opening days will be held starting April 17 through the end of the month, but registration is ongoing at most sites. Each site has its own website or LittleLeague.org has a league finder where parents can put in their address and find the nearest site and contact information. There are 12 sites around Northeast Indiana and the district's website is https://tshq.bluesombrero.com

But there's also a continuing need to find parents and interested adults to run teams, concession stands and help out around the playing sites.

As an example, Foster Park Little League is going to set a 10-year high for the most registered players. Though it's not a huge number compared with other local sites, there are currently more than 220 interested players who have registered and that means extra coaches are needed.

“You don't want to turn kids away, but you have to have adult volunteers,” said Foster Park's Ryan Keirns. “We've always had volunteer issues.”

He's been the Foster Park “player agent” for 10 years, meaning he's in charge of registration, organizing the tryouts and confirming birth certificates, addresses and school forms. As players age up to different levels, their coaches who are usually parents go with them, meaning there's always a need to find new coaches.

Finding those volunteers has become more difficult during the digital age when recruiting is often done over texts or emails rather than face-to-face.

“Over the last five or six years, it's gotten worse every year,” Gable said. “These people are so busy with their lives, kids and jobs, it's hard to find longterm volunteers.”

Most recruiting is done via message boards on websites, though the best option is by word of mouth. Officials have every email for players and parents, but those are often easy to ignore or are simply not a high priority.

There are also volunteers needed for work occasionally around the diamonds, Keirns said. That can include showing up after a rainout to help get the playing surfaces prepared so games don't have to be canceled the next day as well.

Some sites are asking fathers to serve as managers on one team and assistants on another. They'd prefer to have three coaches on each team so there can be first- and third-base coaches along with another running the bench. Some younger leagues also require someone to feed the pitching machine.

There's also an issue of finding teenage umpires after last year's class moved on. An already growing need for officials in every sport was exacerbated in baseball last year because of older umpires who were especially wary of COVID-19.

“We're trying to get everybody back into the cycle again,” Gable said. “Things may be a little bit more difficult right now, but we get to play the game the way it was meant to be played.”