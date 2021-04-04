Golf for all skills, ages

In the golf-rich community of northeast Indiana, there is an abundance of opportunities for players of all ages to learn the sport and also compete against players of similar skill levels.

If you're looking for more tournament play than your home club offers, or just want to get out on the links and network, here's a look at some of most popular organizations and events in the area. Many tournaments are flighted for various skill levels to enjoy the taste of victory.

Fort Wayne Golf Association

There's no bigger tournament in the area than the Men's City Championship, which runs Aug. 6-8 at Brookwood Golf Club. It will have a field of 156, and is preceded by a July 24 qualifier at Autumn Ridge Golf Course.

Last year, Heath Peters, 37, won the City Championship with a three-day total of 9-under at Coyote Creek Golf Club. That score was equaled by Logan Ryan, but Peters secured the trophy with a playoff birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

The City Championship has been played annually since 1926, a proving ground for Fort Wayne's best players. But the FWGA season offers seven other tournaments, starting with the 5-man Scramble on April 24 at Riverbend Golf Course.

Rory Ransburg was the 2020 Player of the Year.

For information on joining the FWGA: www.fwga.com

Fort Wayne Women's Golf Association

The Women's City Tournament also has had incredible longevity – it's been played since 1931 – and the caliber of play is also terrific.

Last year it was won by Sarah Frazier, a 20-year-old member of the Dayton University team and a former Bishop Dwenger player, who posted a three-day total of 3 under at Brookwood. That put her ahead of Homestead players Madison Dabagia (2 over) and Simone Senk (3 over).

Lest you think it's just the youngsters, Lori Stinson was 49 in 2019, when she won her second consecutive title.

The FWWGA uses 10 different courses for interclub tournaments and the City. The 91st City Tournament is scheduled to be played at Coyote Creek from July 9-11.

For information: www.Fwwga.com.

Senior Golf Association

Three events have been scheduled, ending with the Sept. 13-14 Senior City Championship at Coyote Creek. Last year, Tim Wagner, 50, won in his first attempt at the tournament by going 3 under – two strokes better than Andy Rang and Tom Wood.

The Senior Golf Association of Fort Wayne has conducted events annually since 1992.

For information: www.fwsrgolf.com.

3RVRS Golf Tour

The 3RVRS Tour started humbly in 2017 and has since attracted more than 400 different players, drawing more and more sponsors and an online presence.

Tournaments are one day each, and organizers try to make sure they don't conflict with other area golf events.

Seven tournaments are on the docket for this year, starting with the Crystal Creek Concrete Classic at Cherry Hill Golf Course on April 17.

Last year's Gross Player of the Year was Kevin Handley, and the Net Player of the Year was Dan Wright.

For information: www.3rvrsgolf.com.

Other ideas

The Fort Wayne Chapter of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association provides playing and learning opportunities for women of all ages and abilities. It connects players with thousands of global members, who network about golf and other things. Go to LPGAAmateursFortWayne.com. ... Check out www.indianagolf.org, which will lead players (professionals and amateurs) to statewide tournaments for men, women and juniors. ... The Lifetime Sports Academy teaches youngsters ages 7-18 golf, tennis and swimming free of charge through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. Go to www.fortwayneparks.org. ... Most area clubs offer leagues and lessons. ... The golf portion of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic will be Sept. 20 with 9-hole and 18-hole events. Go to www.verabradley.org/calendarofevents/2021classic. ... The Mad Anthonys Pro-Am, which raises money for the Mad Anthonys Children's Foundation, will be June 28 at Fort Wayne Country Club. Go to www.madanthonys.org/classic.

